15 wall décor ideas to fill your space for spring

We'll admit, blank walls can be a bit intimidating. But instead of feeling overwhelmed by your empty walls, think of them as a blank canvas, and try one of these five decor ideas. From shelving and artistic prints to tapestries and mirrors to textured hangings, these wall decor ideas will inspire you to get creative with your blank space and help to transform any room into one you love.

If you're looking to show off your favorite knickknacks, candles or small decorating items, try freeing up floor space with hanging shelves. Give your room an artistic upgrade with your favorite prints or add texture with woven wall hangings. For depth, try hanging wall mirrors of different sizes or shapes. And if you're looking for a temporary upgrade to an apartment wall or rented space, try a printed tapestry. No matter what your home style is, filling your walls with personality is easy thanks to these decorating ideas.

Wall hangings

Pops of color and various textures are just a few of the things that make these wall hangings so much fun to use as décor. From eye-catching embellishments to macrame fringe to colorful patterns, a gorgeous wall hanging is a statement piece.

Anthropologie Indalia Wall Hanging ($128; anthropologie.com)

Mpgmb Shape Study #1 Lola Collection Wall Hanging (starting at $32; society6.com)

Mkono Macrame Wall Hanging Tapestry ($19.99; amazon.com)

Mirrors

Add depth to any space with wall mirrors. Round mirrors are especially popular in home décor this season and there are plenty of interesting materials, colors, sizes and designs to choose from. You can even try mixing and matching various sizes and shapes to add interest, too.

MoDRN Industrial Metal Wall Mirror ($69; walmart.com)

Anthropologie Fringed Mirror ($548; anthropologie.com)

All Modern Stella Wall Mirror ($108.99, originally $114.99; allmodern.com)

Shelving

Maximize your wall space with floating shelves, a cubic wall shelf or a set of modern shelving for extra storage. Or you can simply use shelves to display your favorite home décor items wherever you see fit. Either way, they help to free up floor space and look chic in any room.

The Container Store Umbra Large Cubist Wall Shelf ($49.99; thecontainerstore.com)

Dakoda Love 8-Inch Deep Rugged Distressed Floating Shelves ($144.99; amazon.com)

Foreside Cherry Hill Set of 2 Wall Shelves ($190; nordstrom.com)

Prints

Decorating a wall space with prints is a perfect way to show off your artistic taste and personality. Whether you love photography, paintings, drawings, abstract or graphic designs, or any other type of art that speaks to you, there's a print out there for you. Some of our favorites include word art, line drawing and pretty garden prints. The possibilities are truly endless.

Rhianna Marie Chan Cool To Be Kind Art Print (starting at $22.99; society6.com)

Mercury Row Back Line Drawing Print ($22.99, originally $25.99; allmodern.com)

Artfully Walls Peony Garden Wall Print ($398; anthropologie.com)

Tapestries

If you're not ready to commit to wallpaper or a paint color, try decorating your wall space with a tapestry. Available in various sizes, shapes, prints and patterns, tapestries are easily to hang and are a fun way to decorate without making a permanent change to your walls.

Harlow Folk Floral Tapestry ($29; urbanoutfitters.com)

BlursbyaiShop Detailed Watercolor World Map Tapestry ($44.99; society6.com)

Softbatfy Peak Wall Hanging Tapestry ($10.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.