50 random under-$15 items that will make your day instantly better

We all get our fair share of good and bad days. In fact, the average American experiences 60 bad days per year, according to a report in the New York Post. And on those 60 days when life decides to give you lemons, sometimes all you really need is a little pick-me-up to turn things around and make the proverbial lemonade.

Here, we've rounded up 50 things that can instantly make your day better and hopefully cut your annual rate of bad days in half. Choose your happy pill from smart products that solve everyday annoyances, fun tools for relaxation, motivational knickknacks, or random cute stuff that will simply make you smile and even laugh a little.

Think money can't buy happiness? These 50 feel-good products under $15 might make you think twice.

An easy way to cook eggs in the morning Sistema Easy Eggs to Go Microwave Egg Cooker ($10.85; amazon.com)

A water bottle that will help you reach your daily hydration goals Hydration Tracking Water Bottle ($10; uncommongoods.com) A mug with a motivational mantra I Can and I Will Mug ($5.99; target.com) Plan your meals ahead with this bright yellow planner 52-Week Meal Planner ($6.51; amazon.com) For when you need to spice things up on the go Sriracha To-Go Bottle Keychain ($8; urbanoutfitters.com) Sip your drinks with an eco-friendly rainbow metal straw Stainless Steel Rainbow Metal Straws Set of 8 ($9.97; amazon.com) Have a cup of tea while reading quotes from literary greats Novel Teas ($13; uncommongoods.com) A lunch bag that's ready to go Graphic Canvas Lunch Tote ($12; oldnavy.com) Finally, an easier way to enjoy a glass of wine while you take a bath SipCaddy Bath & Shower Cupholder ($13.95; amazon.com) An electric coaster that will keep your coffee or tea warm all day long Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer ($10.99; bedbathandbeyond.com) A fun lamp to brighten up your desk Organizer Task Lamp ($14.99; target.com) A cute little elephant who will hold your phone in place Wood Elephant Phone Stand ($10.99; amazon.com)

An animal cable bite to protect your charging cables Cable Bite ($6; urbanoutfitters.com) A funny to-do list that will help keep your priorities straight Today's Plan of Attack Great Big Stickies ($5.95; barnesandnoble.com) A PopSocket with a pug on it Studious Stu PopSocket ($10; popsockets.com) A clip-on light that will let you take even more double tap-worthy selfies Heyday Cell Phone Selfie Light ($9.99; target.com) Blast your favorite beats from this cool portable speaker Heyday Round Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Loop ($10; target.com)

An old-school way to snap special moments Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Disposable 35mm Camera Pack of 2 ($13; amazon.com) A handy tool to help keep your life tangle-free Cable Turtle Organizer Case Pack of 5 ($8.89; amazon.com)

A creative way to spell out your personal mantras Letter Board 10x10 ($12.95; amazon.com) Freshen up your face with the perfect AM cleanser COSRX Low-pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser ($9.50; amazon.com) Give yourself a cooling face massage with this fun ice roller Esarora Face Ice Roller ($11.99; amazon.com) The perfect tool for those who love a scalp massage (and who doesn't?) Handheld Scalp Massager (2-Pack) ($7.45; amazon.com)

An all-purpose skin and lip balm that smells and tastes like birthday cake Glossier Birthday Balm Dotcom ($12; glossier.com) Make brushing your teeth fun again with this cute yellow toothbrush Tann Toothbrush ($6; bando.com)

Magic patches that will help you pep up during the day and wind down at night Nite Nite and Wake Up Patches ($12; uncommongoods.com) Roll your stress away with this relaxing essential oil blend Chill Essential Oil Roll-On ($9.45; amazon.com) Stay cool and cute during your workout with these fun and functional headwraps Scunci 2.5" Interlock Headwraps (5-Pack) ($5.99; target.com) Who said you can't have beach waves everyday? Ouai Wave Spray Mini ($12; sephora.com) Sleep like a baby with this super smooth sleep mask Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask ($9.99; amazon.com) A book to turn to when you need a midday break "Self Meditation" by Barbara Ann Kipfer ($7.98; amazon.com) A fun way to challenge yourself to become better each day 30-Day Challenge Notepad ($12; urbanoutfitters.com) Keep calm and read this little book of calm "The Little Book of Calm" by Lucy Lane ($7.07; amazon.com) Pencils that will give you a confidence boost while you write Compliment Pencils (Set of 10) ($10; bando.com) For when you need a little art therapy Portable Color Me Happy Coloring Kit ($6.98; amazon.com) A book that will remind you of 500 little things to be happy about "Happiness Is..." by Lisa Swerling & Ralph Lazar ($5.88; barnesandnoble.com) Give someone special a sweet "redeemable token" of your love and affection Tokens of My Love ($9.77, originally $12.99; barnesandnoble.com) A cozy pair of socks that feature your favorite doggo Choose Your Dog Breed Socks ($12; uncommongoods.com) Squeeze your stress away with these cute little animal squishies Mini Mochi Squishy - Set Of 5 ($7, originally $10; urbanoutfitters.com) A rainbow bandage for when you get a boo-boo Shaped Adhesive Bandage ($6 for a box of 18; urbanoutfitters.com)

A happy massager for a happy back and a happy you Smiley Back Massager ($8; urbanoutfitters.com) Soothe your sore spots with this avocado plushie Mini Huggable Cooling + Heating Pad ($14; urbanoutfitters.com) A scrapbook for your best moments with your dog My Dog's Album ($13.51; target.com) Or your best moments with your cat My Cat Book ($9.20; target.com) A meme coloring book, because why not? Adult Coloring Book of Memes ($6.99; amazon.com) A fresh succulent set to bring you good juju Good Juju Succulent Collection (4-Pack of 2-inch Succulents) ($14.99; amazon.com) A doormat that says home is where the heart is Home with the Heart Typography Doormat ($12.99; target.com) Fill your home with this scent that will erase your worries Happy Place - Leave Your Worries Behind Candle ($10.99; target.com) A Himalayan salt lamp to add to your home decor Courtside Market Small Ionic Natural Salt Crystal Lamp ($14.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.