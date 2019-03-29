Deck out your laptop with these fun decorations and accessories

Story highlights Your laptop is one of your most used devices

We rounded up the best and most fun laptop decorations and accessories

If you have a laptop, it's probably one of the most important devices in your life, and it might be the only one that you use for hours on end, every day, for both work and play.

But sometimes, a laptop's design can be a little simple and basic -- or, let's admit it, boring -- while its premium materials and build quality can leave it very vulnerable to scratches, nicks, dents, and even screen shatters. There are a number of ways to make your laptop stand out with clever and fun decorations. At the same time, a trusty accessory can keep your laptop looking as shiny and new as the moment you took it out of the box.

We've rounded up some of the best and most fun laptop decorations and accessories that can reflect your unique personality, as well as keep your laptop safe and protected from everyday wear and tear. Bonus: you could save even more on your Amazon purchase by checking out these promo codes.

Incipio Feather Case for Microsoft Surface Laptop ($79.85; amazon.com)

If you want to keep your Microsoft Surface laptop pristine, this Feather Case from Incipio can help keep it looking brand new. Made from high-density Plextonium, Incipio's proprietary blend of polycarbonate, for durability, the case features a transparent housing to show off the premium Windows 10 machine underneath. Its sleek and slim build won't add much weight (about 11 ounces), so your Surface laptop will still be ultraportable and ready to go whenever you need it.

Griffin Papernomad Tamakwa Sleeve for 13-inch MacBook Air ($38.96; amazon.com)

The Griffin Papernomad Tamakwa Sleeve is designed for the 13-inch MacBook Air, and it gives the Apple laptop an added level of sophistication and protection. The sleeve's exterior is made of nomad paper that you can write or draw on, and that's surprisingly water-resistant and tear-proof, while its interior is made of unbleached sheep's wool imported from New Zealand. It comes with an organic hemp pull strap, as well as hidden magnets to make sure there's a good seal when you close it.

The best thing about this laptop sleeve is it's engineered from sustainable and 100% compostable materials. So you can keep your MacBook Air looking its best, while caring for the planet at the same time.

Various Laptop Skins & Decals ($2.73-$14.99; amazon.com)

Placing awesome stickers all around your laptop is one of the best ways to make it stand out. Amazon has a whole section dedicated to laptop skins and decals to brighten up and decorate your laptop. The online retailer offers multiple variety packs featuring an assortment of colorful and amazing stickers, such as pop culture, unicorns, graffiti and street art, superheroes, and much more.

Incase Classic Sleeve for MacBook ($39.95; amazon.com)

This simple sleeve from Incase is designed for the 12-inch MacBook. It's built to keep the machine safe from scuffs and scrapes, while the handy zipper pouch keeps the laptop easily accessible. It's made with Ariaprene, a nontoxic foam, and comes in nine colors, including mint, anthracite, black, aubergine, deep marine and more.

Thule Gauntlet 3.0 13-inch MacBook Pro Retina Sleeve ($54.99; amazon.com)

If you're looking for a heavy-duty laptop case, look no further than the Thule Gauntlet 3.0 Sleeve. It's engineered to protect the 13-inch MacBook Pro from scratches and drops with its hard clamshell exterior and tough corners. There's soft padding inside the case to keep the Retina display safe from cracks and accidents.

AmazonBasics 13.3-inch Laptop Sleeve ($10.49; amazon.com)

For budget consumers, the AmazonBasics laptop sleeve will protect your Windows or Mac machine at a low cost. It's designed for just about any 13.3-inch premium laptop or ultrabook, like the MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13, Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, Huawei MateBook X Pro and many others. And thanks to its slim form factor, you can carry it by itself or in a backpack for added protection on the go.

Twelve South Journal for MacBook 15-inch ($169.99; amazon.com)

Made from New Zealand full-grain leather, this Journal for MacBook case from Twelve South is a sophisticated and classy way to show off to your co-workers during your next board meeting. It looks like a leather portfolio on the outside, but on the inside you'll find a microfiber material that's cozy and soft to the touch. This makes the case the perfect housing to keep your 15-inch MacBook safe during work trips. It also features hidden compartments for your documents and notes.

Mosiso Protective Keyboard Cover Skin ($6.29; amazon.com)

Protect your MacBook Air's keyboard with the Mosiso Protective Keyboard Cover Skin. It's a colorful and fun way to keep the keyboard safe from spills, fingerprints, and dust, while also making it stand out among other MacBook keyboard sets. Designed with rugged nontoxic materials, the cover skin won't get in the way when you're typing or harm the 11-inch display when the laptop is closed. It's easy to remove, so you can quickly clean it if it ever gets messy.

The Decal Guru Up House MacBook Decal Vinyl Sticker ($16.67; amazon.com)

The Apple in the center of the MacBook's cover is one of the most iconic logos around. Instead of letting it look like all the others, you can spruce it up with a vinyl decal sticker. Designed for the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2015 or older), this vinyl decal from The Decal Guru makes the Apple logo look like it's one of the balloons attached to the house in Pixar's movie "Up."

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.