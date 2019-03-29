This Epic Mac Bundle gives you eight apps to super charge productivity

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature what we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Epic Mac Bundle ($29.99, a value of $478.91; store.cnn.com).

Those who use Mac laptops or desktops love the simplicity, design, and of course, the pre-loaded apps. Plus, you have the ability to download an app for almost anything you could ever need since it's just a few clicks away at the App Store.

But what if you could buy eight apps for around the price of one? Well, this week we're highlighting The Epic Mac Bundle from store.cnn.com that provides a value of $478.71 for $29.99. This bundle includes eight apps that range from utility to productivity. Let's dive into them.

For starters, you get Fantastical 2, a fan favorite calendar app that aims to help you make time in your day. You can set reminders and geofence appointments, and it links with third-party accounts (aka Office 365 and Google ones). Plus, Fantastical 2 has a natural language engine that will auto-suggest events, including timing and location.

Command-Tab Plus is a tiny, but mighty, extension that allows you to jump between apps with the stroke of a key. You can customize almost any character to open an app or switch on the fly. Similarly, iStat Menus 6 will live in the top toolbar as a set of sensors that can help you gauge the health of your Mac.

iLocker Pro allows you to password protect individual apps and folders. Even better, it integrates with the Touch ID sensor on the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro for easy unlocking. If you're looking for something a bit more powerful than Preview (the built-in PDF viewer on macOS), PDF Expert will supercharge your PDF viewing, signing and editing experience. It will also allow you to write on almost any PDF.

This bundle also includes Flux 7 as a way to develop websites with a drag and drop interface, and Pagico 8 is a new spin on a task manager. Lastly, Ultdata Recovery is a welcome addition for anyone who has accidentally deleted an important file or photo.

Either way, this Mac app bundle has an app for everyone.