cnn
underscored
cnn
underscored

Gardening this spring? Shop top indoor and outdoor planters

Noelle Ike, CNN Underscored
Wed March 27, 2019

Plants are one of the easiest ways to spruce up a living space. Not only do they make for great decoration, they've been proven to provide a range of physical and mental benefits, from improving air quality to relaxing your body and potentially enhancing overall creativity. It's no wonder that 30% of American households bought at least one houseplant in 2017. And with spring officially here, there's no better time to purchase or repot a couple of plants.

We've found some of the best indoor and outdoor planters on the web. Not only will they serve as a great home for your plants, these planters will also bring style into your decor. We've included a range of different materials, styles and sizes for you to browse, so you can find a planter for every plant this season.

Indoor spaces

Mkono Ceramic Hanging Planter ($24.99; amazon.com)

Round Modern Planter Pot, 8-inch ($35.99; amazon.com)

Large Gray Planter With Brass Stand ($44.99; worldmarket.com)

Dark Turquoise Ceramic Planter With Wood Stand ($24.99; worldmarket.com)

10-inch Marble Planter ($59; urbanoutfitters.com)

Sita 10-inch Textured Planter ($49; urbanoutfitters.com)

Outdoor spaces

Howell Short Cement Planter ($69.95; crateandbarrel.com)

Sphere Small Light Gray Planter ($119; crateandbarrel.com)

36-inch Rectangular Garden Planter ($32.99; target.com)

22-inch Dual Reactive Glaze Planter ($15.30; target.com)

15-inch Square Plant Holder ($23.49; target.com)

Keter Hanging Planter Set, White ($41.99; amazon.com)