10 great lightweight spring jackets for men and women

Spring weather can be fickle, which is why you need a variety of jackets in your wardrobe. As the weather becomes more unpredictable, layering becomes an art form. Cool mornings, hot afternoons and spring showers all call for lightweight jackets that can battle the elements while keeping you cool and stylish.

From raincoats to denim jackets to sporty bombers and more, we've picked out 10 stylish and functional lightweight jackets to take you through spring and beyond. Whether you're looking for a polished piece to wear to the office, an anorak to layer over your favorite tees, or a trendy trench coat to freshen up your wardrobe, you won't be able to resist adding one or more of these styles to your spring arsenal.

Scroll down to shop them now and get ready for a stylish spring.

Men's

Barbour Duke Regular Fit Waterproof Waxed Cotton Jacket ($399; nordstrom.com)

Not only does this moto-style waxed cotton jacket from Barbour look ultra-luxe, but it's lightweight, waterproof and durable. With tons of pockets, your belongings will stay safe and dry.

GBH Mens Lightweight MA-1 Bomber Flight Jacket ($34.99; walmart.com)

Bomber jackets are the ultimate spring style for guys, and this one is no exception. Lightweight, water-resistant and made from a breathable shell fabric, with ventilation under the arms, this jacket will keep you looking stylish while you stay cool and dry all spring.

Bonobos The Military Jacket ($128; bonobos.com)

This military jacket from Bonobos comes in seven colors and a variety of sizes, including slim and standard, making it perfect for throwing over a T-shirt or button-down, or layering over a hoodie when the weather's cool.

Club Monaco Lightweight Mac Jacket ($298; clubmonaco.com)

The Mac Jacket from Club Monaco is sleek, tailored and polished. The lightweight fabric makes this the perfect spring jacket to wear to the office, on a date or out with friends. It even has a back vent to help you stay cool on warmer spring days.

Levi's Trucker Jacket ($89.50; levis.com)

A denim jacket is a classic wardrobe staple for spring. This Levi's Trucker jacket is timeless and comes in a variety of washes to fit any style. From light wash denim to black to camo print, you can't go wrong with a 100% cotton denim jacket.

Women's

Zella Ella Satin Bomber Jacket ($99; nordstrom.com)

Whether you wear it to the gym, over a T-shirt with jeans, or over a cute spring dress, a bomber jacket is an easy, versatile and stylish piece to add to your spring wardrobe. Available in this rosy-pink hue or a light gray, this satin bomber is a must-have.

Hunter Boots Women's Lightweight Rubberized Jacket ($175; amazon.com)

Spring showers are inevitable, but this lightweight rubberized jacket from Hunter Boots will keep you cool, dry and stylish, rain or shine. Made from vinyl with a sleek rubberized texture, this hooded raincoat is durable while still being ultra-lightweight.

Sanctuary Commodore Hooded Anorak Jacket ($70.98, originally $169; macys.com)

Every woman should have a green anorak jacket in her wardrobe. This classic and timeless style goes with just about everything from striped T-shirts and jeans to floral print dresses to pleated skirts and more. This anorak jacket is perfect to add to your spring wardrobe thanks to its drawstring waist, hood, zip and button closures, and overall flattering silhouette.

Ett:twa Harley Faux Suede Trench ($180; anthropologie.com)

This chic faux suede trench is the ultimate spring jacket. In a trendy lavender hue, this trench will add style and personality to any wardrobe. Wear it open over a dress or wrapped closed with the belt over jeans or a skirt for a look that's posh and polished.

Madewell The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash ($118; madewell.com)

Just like the Levi's Trucker jacket above, this Madewell denim jacket is a spring staple. A classic denim wash will never go out of style and works with just about anything you already have in your wardrobe. Wear it layered over T-shirts, blouses, light sweaters or dresses or under blazers and raincoats. The possibilities are endless.