If you're not dry brushing your skin, here's why you should reconsider

Thanks to bloggers, models and health-conscious celebs, dry brushing has grown in popularity over recent years. It's another one of those much-touted procedures that flourish in the world of skin care, promising to smooth skin, improve health, and file your taxes. (OK, maybe not that last one, but you get the point.)

But what is it?

Dry brushing is a natural exfoliating technique where you brush dry skin using a specialty brush. Usually, a dry brush has firm, natural bristles designed to enhance blood flow and remove dead skin cells. Some fans of dry brushing also make loftier claims, saying it can reduce the appearance of cellulite, improve circulation and stimulate the lymphatic system.

How do you do it?

We recommend doing it in the shower before you turn on the water, allowing the tub to catch your dead skin cells. (Yes, it sounds gross, but bear with us.) When brushing, start at your feet, and brush (gently!) upward toward your heart. Try to use circular motions on more sensitive areas like your stomach and chest. When you've finished brushing your entire body, shower as usual, pat dry, and follow up with a rich, creamy moisturizer. Do this two to three times a week in place of an in-shower exfoliator.

Does it work?

It's important to note that no major studies have supported the health benefits of dry brushing, even though you''ll find plenty of positive testimonials all over the internet. While it might not cure you of all your ailments (nor file your taxes), dry brushing does do an incredible job of sloughing off dead skin cells, and, as a result, leaving your skin silky smooth.

Which dry brush should you buy?

There are plenty of dry brushes out there, some for as little as $10. My personal favorite is the Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush ($22.97; amazon.com), which has 4.5 stars and over 1,100 reviews. Other great options include Sephora Collection Dry Revive Body Brush ($14; sephora.com), Dry Skin Body Brush ($9.95; amazon.com), and The Organic Pharmacy Skin Brush ($15; nordstrom.com.)

Say hello to seriously soft skin.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.