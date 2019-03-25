This 3-in-1 cable and thin portable chargers can keep you powered up
With the many so-called standard charging cables on the market, it's hard to bring just one and be done. If you have an iPhone, Bluetooth headphones and a tablet, you likely have at least two charging cables to keep them powered up. And you'll need a portable charger with two available ports.
Luckily, though, a 3-in-1 cable and thin feature-filled portable batteries can help lessen this headache.
The Triton 3-in-1 Cable ($9.99, originally $29.99; store.cnn.com) comes in a 1-meter length and is a great companion product if you already have a portable charger. It's one cable with a micro-USB head, a USB-to-Lightning and a USB-C connection that hang off and snap on for easy charging.
This way you can power an iPhone or an Android with the same cable -- kind of genius. Plus the cable itself has a braided design for extra durability and a USB-A at a 2.0-amp speed for fast connections.
If you're looking for an all-in-one charging solution that can power a Lightning, micro-USB or USB-C device out of the box, there's a better option. The Graphene 8K HyperCharger Pro ($39.99, originally $79.99; store.cnn.com) comes in three variants:
- Lightning and micro-USB
- Lightning and USB-C
- Micro-USB and USB-C
With an 8,000mAh battery inside, it should charge the average smartphone at least twice over.
Graphene also offers the 5K HyperCharger ($22.99, originally $69.98; store.cnn.com), a traditional portable charger, paired with a Triton 3-in-1 cable. So this bundle solution provides a 5,000mAh battery pack with a versatile charging cord.
Last but not least, the LithiumCard Wallet Battery ($20, originally $59.99; store.cnn.com) is just what its name suggests. It's about the size of a stack of five credit cards and contains a 1,200mAh battery with a USB-A port for charging itself and a Lightning, USB-C or micro-USB cable built in for charging a device. And it will charge at a rate of 2.0 amps.
Whether you opt for a 3-in-1 cable, battery pack or both, you'll be on the path toward a simpler bag filled with fewer wires.
