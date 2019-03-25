This 3-in-1 cable and thin portable chargers can keep you powered up

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Triton 3-in-1 Cable ($9.99, originally $29.99; store.cnn.com), Graphene 8K HyperCharger Pro ($39.99, originally $79.99; store.cnn.com), 5K HyperCharger & Triton Cable ($22.99, originally $69.98; store.cnn.com) and LithiumCard Wallet ($20, originally $59.99; store.cnn.com).

With the many so-called standard charging cables on the market, it's hard to bring just one and be done. If you have an iPhone, Bluetooth headphones and a tablet, you likely have at least two charging cables to keep them powered up. And you'll need a portable charger with two available ports.

Luckily, though, a 3-in-1 cable and thin feature-filled portable batteries can help lessen this headache.

The Triton 3-in-1 Cable ($9.99, originally $29.99; store.cnn.com) comes in a 1-meter length and is a great companion product if you already have a portable charger. It's one cable with a micro-USB head, a USB-to-Lightning and a USB-C connection that hang off and snap on for easy charging.

This way you can power an iPhone or an Android with the same cable -- kind of genius. Plus the cable itself has a braided design for extra durability and a USB-A at a 2.0-amp speed for fast connections.

If you're looking for an all-in-one charging solution that can power a Lightning, micro-USB or USB-C device out of the box, there's a better option. The Graphene 8K HyperCharger Pro ($39.99, originally $79.99; store.cnn.com) comes in three variants:

Lightning and micro-USB

Lightning and USB-C

Micro-USB and USB-C

With an 8,000mAh battery inside, it should charge the average smartphone at least twice over.

Graphene also offers the 5K HyperCharger ($22.99, originally $69.98; store.cnn.com), a traditional portable charger, paired with a Triton 3-in-1 cable. So this bundle solution provides a 5,000mAh battery pack with a versatile charging cord.

Last but not least, the LithiumCard Wallet Battery ($20, originally $59.99; store.cnn.com) is just what its name suggests. It's about the size of a stack of five credit cards and contains a 1,200mAh battery with a USB-A port for charging itself and a Lightning, USB-C or micro-USB cable built in for charging a device. And it will charge at a rate of 2.0 amps.

Whether you opt for a 3-in-1 cable, battery pack or both, you'll be on the path toward a simpler bag filled with fewer wires.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.