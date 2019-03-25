Embark on your next adventure with this spring sale from one of our favorite language learning services

Story highlights Rosetta Stone's spring sale is one promotion that you can't miss

The year is still fresh, spring is in the air, and the year's possibilities lay before us ready for the taking. It's the season for turning over new leaves, picking up new projects, and getting out there to make it the best year yet.

All that newfound verve and vim in the springtide world around us means there's no better time to pick up a new language, too.

Having even the basics of a language down makes international travel all that much more rewarding—which, considering spring and summer are high times for vacationing, is a good reason to get going sooner rather than later. And it's good for the brain, too.

That's why Rosetta Stone's spring sale is coming along at the perfect time. From now through April 1st you can save up to 40% off a Rosetta Stone subscription and kickstart the rest of the year's adventures and accomplishments.

You're in safe hands with Rosetta Stone. They've got 30 years of constant improvements behind them, amazing service, a dynamic immersion approach that just works, and a whole host of happy corporate and government clients over the years.

Their app makes traveling a breeze, thanks to the clever use of the latest in PC and smartphone features. Their patented speech recognition engine, TruAccent, fine-tunes your pronunciation even as interactive activities build your vocabulary and word recognition in an engaging and organic way. And the flaneurs and footloose among us will appreciate the digestible 10-minute lessons that can be taken anywhere, online or off.

Three-month ($35.97, originally $79; rosettastone.com), 12-month ($95.88, originally $179; rosettastone.com), and 24-month subscriptions ($143.76, originally $249; rosettastone.com) get you complete access to your choice of one of 24 languages. That price includes all software updates as new features are released.

Spring is the season of new beginnings and fresh starts. Rosetta Stone is there to help you discover a new language and get the rest of the year started off right.

