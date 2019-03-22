These are our favorite Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ accessories

Now that the fanfare of introducing Samsung's Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+ has settled down a bit, it's time to highlight the best accessories for these devices. After all, if you're spending upward of $1,000 on a phone, you'll want to protect it and get devices that make the experience even better.

Ahead we've highlighted some of our favorite cases from CaseMate, Incipio, Totallee, Speck, Otterbox and even Samsung itself. As is usually the case, third-party manufacturers offer more fun and vibrant cases that can really show your style -- although Samsung's LED case can put a starry night theme on the back of your phone, which is dope.

You'll likely want to protect the either curved or flat Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, and InvisibleShield has consumers covered with traditional screen protectors and ones that protect against blue light. Plus there are wireless chargers from Belkin and Anker.

Here are our top picks for accessories to complement the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+:

Otterbox Commuter Series ($39.95; otterbox.com)

If you want a very protective case that's slim in stature, the Commuter Series from Otterbox deserves a look. It has a sleek profile built out of a polycarbonate shell and rubber slipcover, so it has two layers for impact absorption.

Incipio Aerolite ($39.99; incipio.com)

The latest in protection technology from Incipio falls under the Aerolite brand. This case features shock-absorbing corners and a raised bezel to keep your smartphone protected.

Incipio NGP ($19.99; incipio.com)

If you're looking for a simple, flexible case that still provides some protection, the NGP from Incipio is an affordable option. It's made out of Flex2O, a custom polymer material that is both stretch- and tear-resistant.

Speck CandyShell Grip ($24.95; speck.com)

The CandyShell line from Speck might just be the case that put the brand on the map, and it still performs well. With a rubber design that provides 10-foot drop protection and no-slip grip design, it's a win-win case for usability and durability.

Totallee Thin Case ($29; amazon.com)

If you want a case that lets Samsung's design shine through, look no further than the Thin Case from Totallee. It provides a thin layer for protection that works really well again scratches and light bumps.

CaseMate Waterfall ($40; casemate.com)

For a case that is fun and might even double as a fidget spinner, the CaseMate Waterfall might be your best option. It promises 10-foot drop protection in a one-piece design, and the back contains a sparkling glitter effect that will tumble around.

InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector ($29.95; amazon.com)

Since the S10 and S10+ have in-display fingerprint sensors, glass screen protectors likely won't work. However, the InvisibleShield Ultra Clear model has a glass-like surface that doesn't interfere. It feels nice and is quite easy to install. Even better, it has edge-to-edge protection and works with cases.

Belkin BoostUP Wireless Charging Pad ($47.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Belkin has been a long-standing brand with mobile accessories, and that claim continues with wireless chargers. The BoostUP pad is a 10-watt charger that meets the Qi standard. This means it can work with a variety of devices including the Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10+.

Anker Fast Wireless Charging Stand ($19.99; amazon.com)

If you want a wireless charger for your desk or a nightstand, the Anker Fast Wireless Charging Stand is a compelling option. It's affordable at just $19.99 and can fast charge with a 10-watt output.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.