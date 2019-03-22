This smart electric shaver adapts to your beard for a close, comfortable shave

Proponents of electric shavers will claim that they're a quicker, more economical and all-around more comfortable way to achieve a close shave. While they can be expensive, you'll save time and money by not having to purchase disposable razors or creams and soaps throughout the year. Electric shavers also will save you time in the morning. Simply turn it on, shave and you're on your way. And they can be a great option for those with sensitive skin. You can easily avoid nicks and cuts, and are less likely to encounter irritation, or the dreaded razor burn, when using an electric shaver.

So we've taken it upon ourselves to search the web for the best electric shaver, one that provides all that and more.

The Braun Series 7 Men's Electric Foil Shaver ($199.99; amazon.com) is a smart electric shaver that merges innovative technology with your everyday razor. It has built-in Responsive Intelligence, which is designed to respond to the features of your face and beard for a closer shave. An advanced processing chip determines the amount of power needed for your shave, while its 8-D flex head adapts to the curves and contours of your unique face shape. It also sports five shaving modes, so you can toggle between a more gentle or powerful shave with the press of a button.

The shaver is waterproof, so you can use it in the shower, and it's designed to work on its own or in combination with foams or gels. Plus, it comes with a charging station that cleans, lubricates and charges your shaver for a more streamlined morning routine. Reviewers love the shaver's battery life, which gives you 50 minutes of shaving time on one hour of charging. An added bonus is the travel case and brush, which makes it easy to take with you.

With over 590 reviews and 4.5 stars, reviewers on Amazon believe the Braun Series 7 Men's Electric Foil Shaver is well worth the investment.

"I'm in love with this thing. I've been searching for an electric shaver for a long time, and believe me when I say I've spent hundreds on trying to find the right one. ... This thing shaves incredibly close. Whenever I'm done I come out from the bathroom feeling fresh and clean. My face is super smooth afterwards."

Coming in a close second is the Panasonic ARC4 Electric Shaver and Trimmer ($88.19; amazon.com). It's a crowd favorite on Amazon, with over 2,770 ratings and an average of 4.5 stars. With the lower price, it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the Braun shaver, but it's still a highly-rated option at a great price. Reviewers love it for everyday use and claim it provides a close, comfortable shave without razor burn. They also note that it's easy to clean and gentle enough for those with sensitive skin.