Amazon customers love this toaster oven

You should have stopped your Netflix binge two episodes earlier last night. Or maybe work emails kept you up past your bedtime, or your kiddo refused to sleep. Whatever the cause of your hectic morning, we've all been there — and felt the rush of getting ready for the day ahead.

Considering the importance of a balanced breakfast, many Americans turn to multitasking products to whip up food quickly and efficiently.

That's one reason this toaster oven from Hamilton Beach is getting so much attention on Amazon.

Hamilton Beach Toastation 2-Slice Toaster and Countertop Oven ($44.99; amazon.com)

Its near-perfect rating makes you wonder why this kitchen appliance is such a superstar. From its features to the rave reviews from happy customers, here's what you need to know before you add it to your cart:

It's small in size.

You love your apartment, but it has a teeny-tiny kitchen and laughable counter space. For those who dwell in small spaces, the small footprint of this appliance is a major selling point. It won't take up too much room and serves many purposes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and, of course, snack time.

One Amazon reviewer said: "We only had space for a smaller appliance, and we were on the fence about replacing our toaster or getting a toaster oven so the combo unit was appealing. I'm so happy I ordered this product! Brand new condition, no weird smell when I heated it up, both the oven and the toaster options work fine, the toast toasted perfectly evenly, and the slot is definitely big enough for two standard grocery store bread slices."

It offers a long list of options.

Want to toast your bagel? Or perhaps heat up leftovers? It's not only a compact toaster but a mini-oven that fits up to two slices of a 16-inch pizza. For couples or those who live alone, it's ideal for a quick meal on the go. The compartments — toaster and oven — are separate, which makes cleanup easy and gives you more food prep options.

An Amazon reviewer said: "First, I like how the toaster and the oven part are separate. With our previous two units, we put the bread (toast) into the oven part and just put the setting onto 'toast.' With this Hamilton Beach unit, the toaster is totally separate...put the bread into the top slots and toast! We've found that the bread comes out exactly how we set it. We usually toast just plain bread, but we have put bagels in there too with no problems."

It works as an oven — without the hassle.

No matter if you want to make a mini-frittata, roast some potatoes or make your veggies tender, this little oven can do it all. Especially if you don't want to be bothered with your full-size oven, this little guy can heat up to 450 degrees in 15 minutes. Another big perk of this toaster combo is the width of the slots. You can easily fit slices of Texas-size toast and other oddly shaped goods, too.

One Amazon reviewer said: "This one is close in size to my old one (15"w x 7.5d x 8"h), and it is good at toasting, yet usable as a small oven to reheat a slice of pizza or some appetizers. This unit DOES have a thermostat, which is hard to find in small toaster ovens these days."

It features automatic shutoff for safety.

Once you've finished with whatever you're making to fuel your morning, you don't have to think twice about shutting off your oven. After all, you don't want to be a minute from the office and suddenly start wondering if you left the oven on. The safety automatic shutoff feature gives you peace of mind.

An Amazon reviewer said: "The controls are simple and the construction quality seems good. I considered a lot of much fancier models but they all seemed to have compromises in our most-used modality: toasting. For that, it's quick and doesn't over-dry the bread."

