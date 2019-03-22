10 anti-aging skin care products that get high ratings on Amazon

With so many choices out there, it can be difficult to find anti-aging skin care products that live up to their promises to erase wrinkles, age spots, and fine lines -- without breaking the bank.

We've rounded up 10 highly rated anti-aging skin care products you can buy on Amazon right now.

But first, let's talk about a few key ingredients found in many of these lotions and potions, to help determine which ones are best for you.

Ingredients to Know

Vitamin C: This antioxidant is a powerhouse in the world of anti-aging. It is said to be highly effective in promoting collagen production, and users tout its ability to brighten their complexions, even out skin tone and texture, and eliminate dark spots.

Retinol: Retinol is a type of vitamin A marketed for anti-aging products because of its ability to speed up cell turnover. Many users report smoother, younger-looking skin after regular use. Because retinol causes you to shed skin cells faster, your skin may feel a little dry and flaky at first. In fact, many dermatologists recommend that you use it just a few nights a week before making it a regular part of your skin care routine.

Hyaluronic Acid: Ah, the holy grail of moisturizing! Hyaluronic acid is a magnet for moisture, with the ability to retain over 1,000 times its weight in water -- how about that for beating the winter dryness? Hydrated skin decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and hyaluronic acid is a great way to counteract the possible drying effects of vitamin C and retinoids.

Glycolic Acid: This acid belongs to the alpha-hydroxy family and is known best for its ability to stimulate collagen growth. Many users report that glycolic acid clears up their acne, brightens their skin and reduces the appearance of brown spots.

Of course, everyone's skin is different, and there is no such thing as a miracle elixir. So don't hesitate to consult your dermatologist before trying any of these products out, especially if you have sensitive skin.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($33; amazon.com)

Before we even begin discussing products to reverse the signs of aging, we must emphasize the importance of daily sunscreen. And no, we don't just mean when you're at the beach. According the American Academy of Dermatology, even on cloudy days, up to 80% of the sun's harmful UV rays can penetrate your skin, making you vulnerable to wrinkling, spotting, and loss of elasticity (not to mention skin cancer). We particularly love this facial sunscreen by EltaMD, which is oil-free and lightweight and even acts as a great base for makeup.

Body Merry Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser ($18.04; amazon.com)

Every skin care regimen starts with a quality cleanser. Look no further than this glycolic acid exfoliating cleanser by Body Merry. Formulated with 2.5% glycolic acid, willow bark, jojoba beads, rose hip oil and tea tree oils, this cleanser fights discoloration. Body Merry stands by its products, offering a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied.

Baebody Eye Gel ($23.95; amazon.com)

This eye gel by Baebody is a personal favorite of mine, and with 4 stars and 14,000 reviews, it's safe to say this product is loved by many. This gel is packed with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, jojoba oil and aloe vera.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum ($19.99; amazon.com)

This serum is another Amazon favorite, with 4 stars and over 6,000 reviews. This advanced serum contains 20% vitamin C, as well as hydrating ingredients like vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera. In case you don't absolutely love it, TruSkin offers a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Tree of Life Retinol Serum ($10.40; amazon.com)

Fight fine lines and wrinkles with this retinol serum by Tree of Life. This paraben- and cruelty-free serum is formulated with clinical strength retinol, 20% vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. While it does contain hydrating ingredients, it's still important to follow it up with a rich moisturizer.

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream ($19.99; amazon.com)

Worried about dry skin? Look no further than LilyAna Naturals retinol cream, which combines prescription-strength retinoids with tons of moisturizing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter and jojoba oil. Don't fret if your skin is acne-prone, for reviewers rave about how it does not clog pores or cause breakouts. Score!

Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($15; amazon.com)

Hyaluronic acid serums are an absolute must in my skin care routine, applied underneath my moisturizer in the morning and at night. This 100% pure hyaluronic acid serum by Cosmedica is an internet favorite, with 4 stars and over 7,500 reviews.

Era Organics Microdermabrasion Scrub and Mask ($16.87; amazon.com)

Exfoliating is an important part of every skin care routine, and this one removes dead skin cells while providing intense moisture to your skin. Containing vitamin C, manuka honey, walnut and aloe vera, it's a cleansing scrub that Era Organics also recommends leaving on as a facial mask.

-417 Hand Moisturizer ($18.99; amazon.com)

Did you know your hands are one of the first body parts to show signs of aging? Don't fret, this -417 Anti Aging cream claims to transform dry hands. Made with 100% natural ingredients, this nongreasy moisturizer works to to diminish the appearance of fine lines.

Olay Total Effects Anti Aging Moisturizer ($14.59; amazon.com)

This moisturizer by Olay is a drugstore favorite, perfect for applying after your favorite serum(s). It contains VitaNiacin complex II with vitamins C & E, and is billed as fighting seven signs of aging, leaving your skin looking (and feeling) ultra-hydrated.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.