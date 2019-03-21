Business casual clothing that won't let them see you sweat

Story highlights Finding work-appropriate clothes that wick away moisture is imperative

Let's face it -- no one wants to look like a hot mess, especially at the office. Whether you nervously sweat before a big presentation, battle a commute that leaves you drenched in sweat by the time you make it to the office, or suffer from hyperhidrosis (an excessive perspiration disorder), finding work-appropriate clothes that wick away moisture is imperative.

Luckily, we live in a time where technology is advancing and many businesses have adopted "business casual" dress codes. From dress shirts created with the same materials NASA invented to control astronauts' body temperatures in space, to iron-free button-downs, to commuting collections made specifically for those in need of sweat- and wrinkle-proof workwear, these 11 clothing brands are designed to keep you looking good, feeling cool and staying dry all day long.

Untuckit

Made from moisture-wicking, antimicrobial fabric, Untuckit performance shirts (available for men and women) keep you dry, comfortable and cool all day long. The nylon-spandex performance fabric helps to bring sweat to the surface so it evaporates faster, while also keeping your shirt wrinkle-free. Unlike some dress shirts, Untuckit's performance shirts are machine-washable, making laundry a breeze.

Women's Nero Toscano Black No-Iron Shirt ($78; untuckit.com)

Uniqlo

No matter what season it is or how many layers you're wearing, the AIRism collection from Uniqlo will keep you cool and dry. Made from ultrathin, cooling fibers, the pieces are breathable and lightweight. Opt for a business casual polo shirt, or layer one of the T-shirts or tanks under your favorite button-down. Uniqlo also makes women's basic tees, tanks, bras and underwear with the same AIRism technology. No matter what you do, you'll stay dry all day.

Men's AIRism Jersey Full-Open Polo Shirt ($29.90; uniqlo.com)

Mizzen + Main

Known for its moisture-wicking men's shirts, Mizzen + Main has created the epitome of sweat-resistant business casual shirts. Not only are they so comfortable that you'll feel like you're in your favorite gym clothes, but thanks to the four-way stretch performance fabric, they're also machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant.

Men's Hampton Light Blue Check ($125; mizzenandmain.com)

Banana Republic

When you think of business casual clothing, Banana Republic probably comes to mind. What you might not know is that it offers moisture-wicking fabrics in many of its men's clothing styles. From button-down shirts to "Don't Sweat It" polos to performance knits, you can find workwear that's designed with moisture-wicking, anti-odor and anti-microbial properties to keep it feeling fresh all day long.

Men's Don't Sweat It Polo ($30.97-$44.50; bananarepublic.com)

Lululemon

There's a reason Lululemon has a cult-like following of dedicated shoppers. Its activewear is made from performance fabric that feels like butter, combined with technology that wicks away moisture and keeps you odor-free. But Lululemon offers more than just workout clothing. It has also designed Office Travel Commute collections for both men and women that have tons of sweat-resistant pieces that are business casual. From men's shirts and pants to women's polos and pants, you're sure to find a stylish moisture-wicking piece that's comfortable and cool.

Women's Hogo Pant ($178; lululemon.com)

Nike

Like Lululemon, Nike has taken the sweat-resistant Dri-FIT technology from its activewear and applied it to business casual styles such as men's polos and pants. The Hurley Dri-FIT Worker pant is a classic chino that wicks away sweat to keep you dry, as does the Hurley Dri-FIT Lagos polo shirt. Nike also offers up styles such as chino shorts, T-shirts and joggers so you can go from work to play without breaking a sweat.

Men's Nike Hurley Dri-FIT Worker Pants ($70; nike.com)

Ministry of Supply

Ministry of Supply is a company that uses technology and science to address the human problem of sweating through clothing. It researches and tests real men's and women's perspiration problems and creates durable and smart clothing designs to resolve them. Hence, the Men's Apollo 3 Dress Shirt. Made with the same materials NASA invented to control astronauts' body temperatures in space, the Men's Apollo 3 Dress Shirt is billed as 19 times more breathable than traditional cotton shirting and completely wrinkle-resistant. But if that doesn't keep you dry all day long, the site has plenty of other sweat-resistant styles such as the Women's Aero Dress Shirt and Men's Aero Dress Shirt. The men's style is created with laser-cut ventilation under the arms and is designed to pull sweat away from your body with moisture-wicking fabric while simultaneously fighting wrinkles, reducing stains and diminishing odor.

Women's Aero Dress Shirt ($115; ministryofsupply.com)

Twillory

The Performance Shirt by Twillory is made to keep you looking stylish and dry, no matter what your day throws at you. Made from a four-way stretch fabric, each shirt features Coolmax moisture-wicking tech to help keep you dry, comfortable and wrinkle-free. Available in 28 patterns and colors, they retail for $99 each, or you can buy them in bulk for less.

Men's Performance Grower Check Shirt ($99; twillory.com)

Calvin Klein Steel

With over 470 customer reviews and an average 4.75 out of 5 stars, the Calvin Klein Steel Men's Slim-Fit Non-Iron Performance Dress Shirt is a tried and true sweat-resistant style. Since it's made from moisture-wicking fabric, your sweat will evaporate and leave you feeling dry and looking wrinkle-free. Available in eight colors and 18 sizes, this shirt is sure to become a go-to in your workwear wardrobe.

Calvin Klein Steel Men's Slim-Fit Non-Iron Performance Spread Collar Dress Shirt ($75; macys.com)

Bonobos

Stylish, trendy and sweat-resistant? Bonobos is skyrocketing to the top of popular men's fashion brands thanks to its tailored silhouettes, quirky prints, quality suiting and use of high-tech fabrics. Its Tech & Performance Clothing Collection consists of suits, dress shirts, chinos, shorts, T-shirts and lightweight jackets, all made with moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant and liquid-repellent technology to keep you dry, cool and looking sharp at the office, on a date or on the weekend.

Men's Tech Chinos ($128; bonobos.com)

DU/ER

If you're looking for fashion and function in your business casual attire, you'll want to check out DU/ER. Known for its performance denim, DU/ER is changing the fashion game for both men and women with fabrics created from blends of essential fibers that wick away sweat, stretch without losing shape and keep you cool. The pants in its men's No Sweat pants collection are made to feel like athletic pants while looking like everyday trousers.

Men's No Sweat Pant Slim ($129; shopduer.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.