The best kitchen knives for aspiring home chefs

Chances are if you ask professional chefs what's the most important tool in their kitchens, they would say a knife. Not only are knives a necessary part of creating almost every dish, a good knife can make your life easier and your food taste better.

You end up using less force when you're chopping with a high-quality, sharp knife, which means less damage to delicate herbs, fruits or vegetables. Not only will a good knife cause the food to retain more flavor, you'll also be able to keep the rest of your food fresher for longer, since you won't be crushing the parts of the ingredient you're not using. A sharper knife is also safer -- it'll cut into your ingredients as opposed to slipping across them. This means more control over your movements and the size of the cuts you're making. Most importantly, a high-quality knife makes chopping faster, easier and more comfortable.

So whether you're looking to step up your cooking game or impress friends next time you host a dinner party, add a high-quality knife to your kitchen toolkit. Not only does it show you know your way around the kitchen, but it'll improve the taste of your food and cooking experience overall.

We've put together a quick list of some of the top-rated and most popular knives on the market. Plus, we've filtered our selections into three categories -- chef's knives, paring knives and serrated knives. With these in your kitchen, you'll be covered when it comes to most recipes out there. So shop ahead, and happy cooking!

Chef's knives:

Wusthof Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife ($149.95; amazon.com)

Victorinox Fibrox Pro 8-Inch Chef's Knife ($39.99; amazon.com)

Global G-2 8-Inch Chef's Knife ($99.95; amazon.com)

Paring knives:

Mercer Culinary Genesis Forged Paring Knife, 3.5-Inch ($15.29; amazon.com)

J.A. Henckels Classic Paring Knife, 4-inch Black/Stainless Steel ($24.99; amazon.com)

Wusthof Classic High Carbon Steel Knife Paring Knife, 3.5-Inch ($49.95; amazon.com)

Serrated knives:

Cuisinart C77TR-5SUT Triple Rivet Collection 5-Inch Serrated Utility Knife ($12; amazon.com)

Victorinox 47720 Firbox Serrated Chef's Knife 7.5-Inch (starts at $28.99; amazon.com)

Sets:

Gordon Ramsay by Royal Doulton 14-Piece Knife Block Set ($190.90; amazon.com)

AmazonBasics Premium 8-Piece Steak Knife Set ($14; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.