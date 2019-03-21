Take your AirPods to the next level with these cool accessories

Apple AirPods are one of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now. They perfectly sync to any iPhone, iPad, or iPod running iOS 10 or later, while they can also pair with any Apple Watch with watchOS 3 or higher. In fact, the Apple AirPods are so versatile that they even work with a number of Android smartphones and tablets with Bluetooth connectivity.

However, the latest and greatest buds in Apple technology still need a few accessories to get the most out of them. Although Apple takes every detail into consideration when designing the AirPods, there are products out there that will make them work just for you.

We looked high and low to find the best accessories, with price points under $40, that will take your Apple AirPods to the next level.

Elago AirPods Stand ($12.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Instead of plugging your Apple AirPod case into a wall outlet to get a charge, simply slip the entire case into this charging stand and station from Elago. It's made from flexible silicone for protection from scratches and dents, while its design helps your AirPods stand out on your desk.

Air Vinyl Design Leather Case for Apple AirPods ($16.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Protect your AirPods with the Air Vinyl Design leather case, which is made from high quality nappa leather and durable plastic, with a handy cutout for the Lightning cable port at the bottom. It's also a great way for your AirPods to stand out on a coffee table and never get lost.

The leather case comes in a few color combinations, including black with red accents, maroon with brown accents, and navy with red accents.

Elago AirPods Duo Case ($9.99; amazon.com)

This Elago AirPods Duo Case features a fashionable and interchangeable color design that gives your AirPods a bit of personality that might suit your own, while its shock-resistant silicone ensures its charging case doesn't suffer from the wear and tear that comes with continuous use.

The Duo Case comes in a variety of colors, with two different-colored caps to go with each base -- such as a dark brown base with pastel blue and yellow caps, Italian rose with coral blue and yellow caps, jean indigo with peach/medium gray, and many more.

HyperJuice Wireless Charger Case for Apple AirPods ($30; eBay)

The HyperJuice Wireless Charger Case can easily convert the AirPods case into a fully wireless charging one. Made from glossy white hard polycarbonate, this charging case is compatible with just about any Qi wireless pad for an easy way to get a charge. Just slip the original charging case into this wireless one and you're all set.

Elago AirPods EarHook ($8.99; amazon.com)

While the AirPods are great for casual use, it's sometimes difficult to keep them securely in your ears during a workout. Enter the Elago AirPods EarHook. The hook, which is made from thermoplastic polyurethane, attaches to each AirPod to give you a more secure and snug feel around your ears during just about any fitness activity, including running, biking, and gym workouts. Now your AirPods won't keep falling out while you jog around the park.

The AirPods EarHook is available in five colors: black, red, white, jean indigo and nightglow blue.

Waterproof AirPods Case Cover by Catalyst ($24.99; amazon.com)

AirPods are great until it starts raining. However, this waterproof AirPods case cover by Catalyst can help protect them against rain, splashes, and the occasional accidental water dunking. Made from light silicone and tough polycarbonate, this case is rated IP67 waterproof for water up to about 3 feet deep, while it's also durable enough to stand up against scratches, dents and even drops from as high as about 6 feet.

EarBuddyz 2.0 Ear Hooks ($10.95; amazon.com)

While AirPods lack a noise-canceling feature, the EarBuddyz 2.0 Ear Hooks can provide ambient noise isolation when placed properly in your ears. These accessories are made from silicone for comfort, and their specialized design will help the AirPods stay in place longer.

PowerPod Case Wireless Charging Case ($39.99; amazon.com)

The PowerPod case combines rugged durability with modern utility. This case is made from silicone and fits perfectly with the AirPods charging case to prevent scratches and external damage. It also provides wireless charging capabilities to the AirPods. After you slip the Apple charging case into the PowerPod case, you can place it on just about any Qi wireless charging pad for a more convenient charging experience.

Spigen TEKA RA100 for AirPods Strap ($8.99; amazon.com)

Although AirPods are compact and lightweight, they're also really easy to lose — especially if one falls out and gets lost on the sidewalk. However, the Spigen TEKA RA100 for AirPods strap can keep your earbuds connected to each other with a handy, secure and tangle-free strap that goes behind your neck.

Twelve South AirSnap ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

This leather case from Twelve South AirSnap is designed to keep your AirPods safe from scratches and dents, while also keeping them securely in place with its handy clip that can attach to your backpack, bag, or a belt loop of your pants. It also features a convenient cutout at the bottom for the Lightning cable, so you can always keep your Apple AirPods in the leather case, even while you charge them.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.