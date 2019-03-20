Get skilled in Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator with this 41-hour course bundle

Whether you're just starting a career in the creative field or have always had an interest in graphic design, proficiency at Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator is one of the most valuable and often required skills to have under your belt. Adobe Creative Cloud has been called the "world's leading digital design suite," and it's a must-learn for people looking to go into a whole range of professions -- from creative director at an advertising agency to UX designer for a tech company.

The Graphic Design + Adobe CC Certification School ($39, originally $1,197; stacksocial.com) is a bundle of three courses that tackle Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator. You'll receive over 300 lessons and 40 hours of content. Your purchase comes with unlimited lifetime access to the material, so you can tackle it at your own pace. If you're having trouble remembering a certain shortcut, simply return to the specific lesson for a quick refresher. After completing the courses, you'll earn a Continuing Professional Development certificate that will look great on your resume and will serve as a tangible way to prove your expertise to hiring managers.

Adobe Illustrator CC Course (11 hours, 94 lessons; $399 value)

In this course, you'll learn about the best ways to produce your own artwork and about some of the considerations that play into professional graphic design. From working with paths, nodes and bezier curves to layers and masks, you'll learn the technicalities and functions that'll enable you to begin creating your own masterpieces. Other cool tricks included are how to flow text into any shape and how to use built-in color management to get the colors you want. By the time you're done, you'll be able to create stunning designs, graphics, pictures and icons for both conventional and electronic publishing.

Adobe InDesign CC Course (13.5 hours, 91 lessons; $399 value)

Adobe InDesign is a great complement to Illustrator, and one of the best platforms out there when it comes to designing magazines, brochures and more. This course centers on a project, and through 91 lessons and over 13 hours of content, you'll learn how to incorporate the graphics and images you've created in Illustrator and Photoshop into a document that's uniquely yours. Some of the techniques you'll pick up include utilizing templates to improve consistency and efficiency, and creating special effects by manipulating color and transparency.

Adobe Photoshop CC Course (17 hours, 127 lessons; $399 value)

Photoshop is referred to the "gold standard for creating and editing images" for a reason. There's virtually nothing you can't achieve with Photoshop when it comes to manipulating images. This course covers everything from using plugins to create 3D images to utilizing layers for professional-looking, high-quality images. By the end, you'll have covered all aspects of the design process in Photoshop, from importing images correctly to ensuring your final product is exactly the way you want it. All in all, you'll end up with an in-depth knowledge of Photoshop and the design skills to help you create professional images for any publication purpose.

If you're looking to work or already working in the creative field, these three platforms are a must-know. Even if you understand the basic functions of each of the applications, there are bound to be specific, time-saving capabilities you're not taking advantage of. So why not invest a little to gain a lot? For only $39, get unlimited access to 41 hours of material that will help get you certified in Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator. Originally valued at $1,197, this is a deal that we'd say you won't want to miss. Take note that the Adobe software is not included, so you'll have to supply your own.

