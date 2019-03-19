Apple updates iMac with faster Intel processors, supercharged Vega graphics

Story highlights Both the 21.5-inch and 27.5-inch Retina iMacs are getting hardware upgrades.

You'll need to spend a bit more or customize a model to receive the latest processors.

Plus, you can score big savings on the 2017 MacBook on Amazon.

March is turning out to be a busy month for Apple, and the company's special event scheduled for March 25 is still a few days away.

iPad had a turn in the spotlight on Monday with a new iPad Mini and iPad Air, but today, Apple turns the focus back to the Mac. The iMac line is getting a small, but substantial, hardware upgrade.

Both the 21.5-inch (starting at $1,299) and 27.5-inch (starting at $1,799) iMacs can be upgraded to include AMD Radeon Vega Pro graphics. It's worth the extra cost if you're planning to use this desktop for editing video, intense photo edits, coding and, of course, when working with 3D graphics. Apple notes that on the 21.5-inch iMac, it can deliver up to 80% faster graphics performance, while the 27.5-inch can see a boost of up to 50%.

Moreover, these graphics cards can power the 4K and 5K Retina displays found on the 21.5-inch and 27.5-inch models. Apple also is updating the Intel processors inside both models. You can get up to an Intel 9th Generation processor in both the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs. In standard configurations, these are reserved for the higher end models, or a user can customize a model to their specific needs.

The base 21.5-inch ($1,299) and 27.5-inch ($1,799) feature 8th Generation Intel processors. The good news is that for those who've been waiting for a spec upgrade can now get it. Even with faster processors, the iMacs still feature Retina display, Fusion drives, a plethora of ports and macOS Mojave.

Additionally, the non-retina 21.5-inch iMac ($1,099) with a 7th Gen Intel processor is still around:

Here's the standard model breakdown.

Non-Retina 21.5-inch iMac with 2.3 GHz Dual-Core Processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz and 1 TB of Storage ($1,029, originally $1,099; amazon.com)

Retina 21.5-inch iMac with 3.6 Quad-Core Processor and 1 TB of Storage ($1,299)

Retina 21.5-inch iMac with 3.0 GHz 6-Core Processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz and 1 TB of Storage ($1,499)

Retina 27.5-inch iMac with 3.0 GHz 6-Core Processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz and 1 TB of Storage ($1,799)

Retina 27.5-inch iMac with 3.1 GHZ 6-Core Processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.3 GHz and 1 TB of Storage ($1,999)

Retina 27.5-inch iMac with 3.7 GHz 6-Core Processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.6 GHz and 2 TB of Storage ($2,299)

Apple's iMac is still the main all-in-one desktop for a majority of its customers and is between the tiny, but powerful, Mac Mini and more high-end iMac Pro. On the portable side, Apple offers the MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in 13- and 15-inch sizes.

Currently, you can buy a refurbished 2017 MacBook for about 29% off on Amazon. Here is the price breakdown:

2017 Apple MacBook with a 1.2 GHz Intel Core M3 Processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD in gold ($929, originally $1299.99; amazon.com)

2017 Apple MacBook with a 1.2 GHz Intel Core M3 Processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD in space gray ($929, originally $1299.99; amazon.com)

2017 Apple MacBook with a 1.2 GHz Intel Core M3 Processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD in silver ($929, originally $1299.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.