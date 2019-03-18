15 internet-famous companies worth shopping

You might be wary of trusting a company that made its name online, but many of the brands you see popping up on the internet these days are worth the hype.

Companies like Glossier, Harry's, Brooklinen and Casper offer more than just well-crafted Instagram feeds and have genuinely shaken up their industries through their direct-to-consumer sales models. Even as some digital native brands have since set up brick and mortar stores, they're still able to offer quality products for less than more established players by cutting out the middlemen.

Because these companies rely so much on stellar online reviews to sell their products, they're also often highly adaptable and responsive to customer feedback; less overhead can mean more innovation, faster.

Check out our picks of 15 of the best internet-famous brands that are definitely worth shopping.

1. Glossier

Instagram's favorite beauty brand is all about dewy minimalism. Underscored-approved products include the Mega Greens Galaxy Pack mask ($22; glossier.com), which leaves skin refreshed but not tight; Haloscope ($22; glosser.com), a highlighter that creates a warm glow without turning your face into a disco ball; Cloud Paint ($18; glossier.com), a cream blush for the perfect subtle flush of color; and, of course, the cult-favorite brow pomade Boy Brow ($16; glossier.com) — essential for those of us who went a little overboard with the tweezers in the early aughts.

2. Brooklinen

Brooklinen has made seriously luxurious bedding more affordable. The Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle (from $189; brooklinen.com) features cool, crisp percale, perfect for warm sleepers, while those looking for more buttery smoothness should check out the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (from $219; brooklinen.com). Both are made from certified chemical-free cotton, and with more than 25,000 5-star reviews and a lifetime warranty, you can rest easy that you're making a good investment.

3. Casper

What good are great sheets without a comfy mattress to go under them? Casper completely changed the mattress industry with its bed in a box, delivering an ultra high-quality mattress right to your door for less than many traditional brands. The company has been so successful that it recently added to its lineup: In addition to the award-winning original Casper mattress (from $595; casper.com), you can now shop the Wave (from $1250; casper.com), a newer option offering more ergonomic support plus temperature regulation. Casper also offers a 100-night trial period and free shipping and returns.

4. 23andMe

Get to know yourself on a deeper level with a DNA kit from 23andMe. The classic Ancestry Service ($99; 23andme.com) can tell you about the various parts of the world your DNA comes from (plus how much Neanderthal you've got rattling around), while the Health + Ancestry Service ($199; 23andme.com) offers information about everything from your predisposition to certain diseases to whether you're more likely to prefer salty or sweet foods.

5. Bark Box

Bark Box is to dogs what Birchbox is to their moms and dads. A subscription service entirely for your pooch, Bark Box has delivered more than 2 million boxes filled with pup-themed goodies. A subscription (from $22 per month; barkbox.com) gets you a box of dog toys, treats, and grooming products delivered to your door once a month. You can customize your box based on things like your dog's size, and each box features a unique theme like Chewrassic Park or the Good, the Bag, and the Pugly.

6. Quip

Meet the brand making dental hygiene fun again (er, for the first time). Quip's American Dental Association-accepted electric toothbrush set (from $25; getquip.com) does everything a quality toothbrush should, and then some. In addition to providing sonic vibrations and a timer, Quip brushes come in lovely colors to match any bathroom and include a sleek stand that doubles as a carry case for easy travel. Quip will automatically send you replacement brush heads every three months for just $5 a pop.

7. ThirdLove

Thirdlove promises that its bras are for "every body," and it delivers. The company designed its bras based on measurements from millions of real women and offers a quick and easy "Fit Finder" tool to help take the guesswork out of lingerie shopping. Thirdlove's commitment to fit has paid off: Its 24/7 Classic T-shirt Bra ($68; thirdlove.com) boasts nearly 22,000 5-star reviews. You can try a bra for 60 days to make sure it's right for you; if you don't love it, Thirdlove will simply take it back.

8. Away

We've already waxed poetic about our love for Away's Carry On suitcase ($225; awaytravel.com) — a beautiful, durable, and lightweight piece of luggage that will turn heads as it keeps your stuff safe (and your phone charged). The company also offers checked baggage size (from $275; awaytravel.com) and accessories like packing cubes ($45; awaytravel.com) to make travel as seamless as possible.

9. Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices makes quality, colorful gear designed to make working out a little more fun. Best sellers like the "universally flattering" 7/8 Springs Leggings ($85; outdoorvoices.com), the Athena Crop Top ($45; outdoorvoices.com), and the Sweatee Tank Top ($35; outdoorvoices.com) just might inspire you to go outside — or at least to post on Instagram.

10. Warby Parker

Warby Parker was one of the earliest brands to make a name for itself online and continues to offer extremely high-quality, extremely chic eyeglasses and sunglasses (from $95; warbyparker.com). New styles are released all the time, and you can pick up to five frames to try on at home for free before committing to a pair. And for every pair sold, the company will distribute a pair to someone in need.

11. Everlane

Everlane is a brand you can trust for classic, quality wardrobe staples. The highly rated women's Cotton Box-Cut Tee ($18; everlane.com) is perfect for low-key days when you still want to look put together, while the gorgeous Day Heel ($145; everlane.com) is a rare heel that both looks good and is legitimately comfortable. Men can't go wrong with the Japanese Slim Fit Oxford ($58; everlane.com) or ultra soft Cashmere Crew sweater ($100; everlane.com).

12. Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover makes bags, wallets and backpacks that are as practical as they are chic. The brand uses quality materials and adds genuinely thoughtful touches to make it easier to carry everything you need. The popular, laptop-friendly Classic Signature Tote ($245; dagnedover.com) includes a zipper closure, key loop, and even an internal cup holder.

13. Harry's

Harry's made a name for itself by offering "a great shave at a fair price," but the company has become so much more than its quality, German-made blades (though those are great too). In addition to its classic shave sets (from $15; harrys.com), Harry's also offers a slew of men's grooming products, including a refreshing body wash ($7; harrys.com) and a mineral-based, SPF 15 face lotion ($8; harrys.com).

14. Brandless

Whether you're in the market for cleaning supplies, pantry staples, diapers or beauty products, you can find what you're looking for at Brandless. The company seeks to offer affordable, highly vetted household products for less. Community favorites include this lovely acacia wood utensil holder ($9; brandless.com), yummy dark chocolate covered quinoa bites ($4; brandless.com), and a green tea and aloe moisturizing conditioner ($4; brandless.com).

15. Summersalt

Summersalt developed its swimsuits and travel wear after taking 1.5 million measurements from 10,000 women to help ensure a better fit for everyone. https://www.summersalt.com/products/the-deep-dive?The company uses recycled materials for both its fabric and packaging, and even offers a handy "bum coverage" rating for each of its adorable swimsuits. For one-pieces, check out the best selling Deep Dive ($95; summersalt.com) and Side Stroke ($95; summersalt.com); those in search of bikinis should look into the High Leg High Rise bikini bottom ($45; summersalt.com) and High Dive top ($50; summersalt.com).