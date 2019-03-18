This affordable, near-invisible hearing aid will transform your listening experience

Story highlights You deserve the best hearing aids on the market

Hearing loss affects about 48 million Americans. Despite this, the average person waits seven years before seeking help. Why? There are many costs and complexities that surround the process of finding the right solution, from scheduling appointments with audiologists to an intimidating buying process. Hearing aids cost $4,700 on average, making them the third-largest purchase some folks might make, after a house and car.

Thankfully, Eargo is dedicated to changing the way people think about buying hearing aids. This company, which is made up of ENT surgeons, industry professionals and tech experts, provides customers with "crisper, clearer and sleeker" hearing aids at an affordable price. Its mission is to transform the hearing aid into a product that you actually want to buy — rather than need to buy. Eargo's goal is to make hearing aids into a tool for empowerment and self improvement, while also making them comfortable and convenient to wear.

Their newest product is the Eargo Neo ($2,750; shop.eargo.com). This state of the art hearing aid comes with two Eargo Neo devices, two large Flexi Palms, six regular Flexi Palms, a charger, wax guard, USB cable, USB plug and a cleaning brush. And because a hearing aid is a significant investment, Eargo offers flexible payment plans as low as $127/month.

The Neo's design is sleek and fits directly inside the ear, making it nearly invisible. It also boasts Eargo's highest audio fidelity ever, which means less feedback and more noise reduction. Then, to top it off, the Neo supports a wider bandwidth and better acoustic response in higher frequencies for a richer, more natural hearing experience.

The Neo is specifically engineered for all day comfort and breathability. One customer bragged: "I haven't had any problems at all. No itching ... the sound is clear and crisp. [They are] so comfortable that I forget they are in my ears." Another customer had a similar experience, saying: "I wear them [for] approximately 4 to 5 days a week for 12 to 14 hours a day. They really help my hearing so things are more crisp and clear. Conversation is not [as] muddled as it was without them."



The patented design includes a type of medical-grade silicone called Flexi Palms that makes this high-grade sound quality possible. Most traditional hearing aids are made of plastic and actually plug your ear, while Flexi Palms allow natural frequencies to pass into your eardrum. The Neo then amplifies certain frequencies that result in a harmonious balance of ambient and amplified sounds. While traditional behind-the-ear hearing devices use microphones that only amplify sound from the back of your ear, the Neo amplifies sounds within your range of sight, making a more natural experience.

The Neo comes with a rechargeable battery that can last up to 16 hours on a full charge, or you can opt to "quick charge" it for 30 minutes, which gives you two to three hours of use. The portable case doubles as a charger, and when it's fully charged, can power your hearing aids for an entire week. That way, you can easily travel with your hearing aids without having to remember extra cords or cables.

The Neo also features a companion app that enables users to personalize their sound settings. You're paired with a personal hearing professional who is responsible for making sure you're getting the most out of your hearing experience, and they can access your data to create customized sound settings based on your environment and preferences. Your personal hearing professional also helps you adapt to the device and your new listening experience.

So if you're one of the millions of people who suffer from hearing loss, why wait any longer to find the best solution? Eargo also has a 12-month warranty and 45-day money back guarantee, so you can try it out risk free.