50 of our favorite Nordstrom products you can buy right now

Story highlights Shop Nordstrom for the very best products this season

Here are our favorite fashion products, shoes, accessories and more

There's a reason we're such fans of Nordstrom. From housewares to fashion, shoes and accessories, Nordstrom has everything, and its selections rarely disappoint. Recently, Nordstrom has stepped it up even more, with a range of stunning offerings for the whole family. In fact, we were so impressed that we decided to scour the site for our 50 favorite items that you can buy right now.

Women's Picks:

Madewell Balloon Sleeve Pullover Sweater ($88; nordstrom.com) Calpak Kaya Faux Leather 15-Inch Laptop Backpack ($89; nordstrom.com) Philosophy amazing grace ballet rose eau de toilette (starting at $21; nordstrom.com) Knotty Faux Leather Top Handle Satchel ($58; nordstrom.com) 1901 Cotton Voile Blouse ($79; nordstrom.com) Cece Pleat Sleeve Collared Crepe Blouse ($79; nordstrom.com) Vince Camuto Brettal Slingback Flat ($98.95; nordstrom.com) Nest Fragrances Wisteria Blue Eau de Parfum Rollerball ($27; nordstrom.com) Animal Love, Fire Strappy Cropped Jumpsuit ($29.40 originally $49; nordstrom.com) Madison and Berkeley Deep-V Midi Dress ($35.40, originally 59; nordstrom.com) O'NEILL Sayulita Woven Straw Tote ($49.50; nordstrom.com) SBICCA Carla Block Heel Sandal ($41.96, originally $69; nordstrom.com) Adidas Stripe T-Shirt Dress ($49.50; nordstrom.com) Croc Embossed Faux Leather Tote ($42; nordstrom.com) MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote ($215; nordstrom.com) Astr the Label Tie Waist Crop Jumpsuit ($65; nordstrom.com) Uncommon James by Kristin Cavallari Crescent Necklace ($62; nordstrom.com) Stephan & Co. Pastel Geo Drop Earrings ($22; nordstrom.com) The North Face City Midi Trench Coat ($149; nordstrom.com) Nordstrom Packable Convertible Backpack ($49.99; nordstrom.com) Zella Live In High Waist Leggings ($54; nordstrom.com) Asics GEL-Kayano® 25 Running Shoe ($159.95; nordstrom.com) Nike M2K Tekno Sneaker ($100; nordstrom.com) Treasure & Bond Farrah Studded Bootie ($99.95; nordstrom.com) Steve Madden Rookie Bootie ($99.95; nordstrom.com) 1 of 25 Hide Caption

Men's Picks:

Nike Dry Training Shorts ($40; nordstrom.com) Essentials Arizona EVA Waterproof Slide Sandal ($39.95; nordstrom.com) Havaianas Spider-Man Flip Flop ($26; nordstrom.com) Levi's Classic Logo T-Shirt ($25; nordstrom.com) Stripe Swim Trunks ($35; nordstrom.com) Short Sleeve Cotton Sport Shirt ($40; nordstrom.com) Kenneth Cole New York Dance Textured Plain Toe Derby ($71.99, originally $145; nordstrom.com) Barbiere Pumice Face Scrub ($48; nordstrom.com) Vans Houser Woven Shirt ($44.50; nordstrom.com) Fly London Base Flip Flop ($49; nordstrom.com) 1901 Heather Check Linen Blend Sport Shirt ($69.50; nordstrom.com) Adidas X_PLR Sneaker ($59.99; nordstrom.com) 7 Diamonds Grain of Sand Sport Shirt ($79; nordstrom.com) Hunter Original Refined Waterproof Chelsea Boot ($155; nordstrom.com) Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino 9-Inch Shorts ($68; nordstrom.com) Solid Tie ($25; nordstrom.com) Relaxed Baseball Cap ($24; nordstrom.com) Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton T-Shirt ($39.50; nordstrom.com) Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs ($25.49, originally $42.50; nordstrom.com) Nordstrom Smartcare™ Flat Front Shorts ($49.50; nordstrom.com) Under Armour 'Sportstyle' Charged Cotton® Loose Fit Logo T-Shirt ($24.99; nordstrom.com) Adidas Original Utility Beanie ($35; nordstrom.com) The North Face Far Northern Hybrid Bomber Jacket ($101.40, originally $169; nordstrom.com) Patagonia Responsibili-Tee T-Shirt ($35; nordstrom.com) Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoe ($150; nordstrom.com) 1 of 25 Hide Caption

Looking for more ways to save while you shop Nordstrom products? Be sure to check out CNN Coupons to find the latest deals.

Note: The prices below reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.