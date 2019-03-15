Why thousands of people are obsessed with this hair brush

Story highlights A salon style blowout can feel impossible to replicate

As someone with naturally curly hair, I have tried a lot of products that swear they will give me a salon blowout at home — only to come to the conclusion that my hair will never look as good as when a stylist does it. (How they manage to juggle both a round brush and a hair dryer while making my hair look perfect, I'll never know.) Since I'm pretty sure I will never possess this kind of coordination (and given how expensive salon blowouts can be), I decided to give this new product a try: Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer ($59.99; amazon.com). To my surprise, it worked! And, it didn't cost a fortune.

The One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer combines multiple heat settings for powerful drying capabilities with a unique oval brush design. In one step, the product dries and styles your hair, leaving it looking salon styled — no juggling necessary! It's no wonder this product has 4.4 out of 5 stars on over 3,500 reviews and has the Amazon's Choice seal of approval.

This 2-in-1 styling tool features a lightweight design, tangle-free bristles and innovative air flow vents. And according to the brand, the gadget is thought to create blowouts in half the time in typically takes. The best part: There is no need to touch up your strands with a flat iron (like I would normally have to do to tame my frizzy locks post blow dry).

It took me a few tries to get a blowout that rivals the salon, but I was hooked after the first use. For best results, I recommend waiting until your strands are about 70% dry before you start styling, and always divide your hair into sections before you begin.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.