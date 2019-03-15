Jumpstart a career in project management with this certification bundle

Story highlights Project management skills can boost your paycheck

This bundle provides you with the skills and training necessary to pass various project management certifications

Project management is a profession that takes a strategic approach to designing and completing a project -- anything from developing new software to building a bridge.

Whether you're searching for an entry-level position or you're a seasoned industry professional, getting a recognized certification in project management is a great way to track those hard, specific skills desired by employers. It can also be helpful when it comes to a little paycheck boost. According to Glassdoor, the median base salary for a project manager is about $75,000, while the median base salary for a senior project manager is over $94,000. That means with a couple years and some certifications under your belt, your career as a project manager could be making you six figures.

The Project Management Professional Certification Training Bundle ($49, originally $2,691; stacksocial.com) provides you with the skills and training necessary to pass various project management certifications, from the Project Management Professional to the Information Technology Infrastructure Library service operation. With 102 hours of content spread over nine courses and unlimited access to all the material, you can tackle the bundle at your own pace and on your own schedule. Revisit specific courses before your exams, or tackle them one by one. Whatever you choose to do, the material is yours forever.

The first three courses in the bundle focus on preparation for three different Project Management Institute qualification exams. Project Management Professional (PMP) has been referred to as "the most sought after industry-recognized certification," and the prep course covers all the basics of project management. With access to 112 lectures and six hours of content, you'll learn about everything from project life cycles and organization to developing a project charter and management plan. The second course focuses on the Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification, a valuable entry-level certification. If you have little to no project experience, this is the course for you. In 66 lectures, you'll cover the fundamental knowledge, terminology and processes of project management. The third course will prepare you for the Risk Management Professional (RMP) exam, a credential that focuses on risk management and learning to identify and evaluate project risks, minimize threats and take advantage of opportunities.

The next two courses, which total 18 hours of content, focus on the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) foundations and service operations exams. In the Foundations training, you'll learn about everything from the core fundamentals of service management to selected roles, processes and functions. In the entry-level Service Operations course, the training focuses on the basics of ITIL service operations, including principles, processes and implementation considerations.

The next two courses focus on preparation for the two exams you would be required to pass in order to become a registered PRINCE2 practitioner. The PRINCE2 methodology is a popular and growing project management methodology that provides you with techniques to start up a project and begin a project case study, analyze risk and manage project delivery. Together, they total 34 hours of content and 137 lessons.

The last two courses focus on Six Sigma, a "data-driven improvement philosophy" that takes a systematic approach to improving process, product and services and reducing defects. The first course will focus on managing a team and an exploration of the methodology. The second course will focus on topics such as defining phase project identification, analyzing phase exploratory data analysis and hypothesis testing.

So whether you want to jumpstart a new career in project management or you're looking to fine-tune your skills for a promotion, this bundle is one of the most affordable ways to start. At just $50 -- 98% off its original value of $2,691 -- we'd say it's a small price to pay for what could be a huge professional gain.