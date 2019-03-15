Score big while learning how to shoot, edit with this photography bundle

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Complete Photography Professional Bundle ($35, a $771.95 value; store.cnn.com).

Capturing the perfect moment is no easy task, especially when you have to live up to the expectations of social media followers. However, with basic knowledge, tips and lessons that happen both while looking through the lens and while editing, you can master the fundamentals.

The Complete Photography Professional Bundle ($35, a $771.95 value; store.cnn.com) includes eight courses that amount to 30 hours of learning the ins and outs of photography. This will teach you more than how to frame a shot before sending you into the wide world of photography. Each of these eight lessons will focus on a different area.

For starters, the Photography Master Class will go over the physical attributes of a camera and the many settings, or options, that are presented to the user. You'll likely be able to stop shooting in auto modes and switch to manual with a better understanding of aperture and ISO.

If you're new to using a DSLR Camera, the Beginner Digital Photography Course will walk you through the basics and what you need to take that perfect photo. You'll also get a lesson in fundamental composition methods used by DaVinci and Van Gogh, among others.

The other lessons will help you with Adobe Photoshop, know tips for success in Apple's Photos and even how to capture the best candid shots. At $35, you're getting a significant value, and the best feature is that you can take these classes whenever you want, from the comfort of your home.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.