Scientists learn how to reverse time -- in theory

(CNN) For most of us, the closest we'll get to time travel is watching an episode of "Doctor Who." A team of physicists from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), however, have come closer than most: using a quantum computer, they successfully simulated the reversal of time.

Simulated, of course, is the key word: lead author of the study Gordey Lesovik of MIPT told CNN that we're "not really" approaching the ability to actually reverse time. But it still could have important practical and theoretical ramifications.

A team of physicists from MIPT, which also included scientists from Switzerland and the US, looked into "the possibility of violating the second law of thermodynamics," Lesovik said in a press release.

Pool balls returning to a triangle

The law indicates that the entropy, or disorder, of a closed system will always increase over time. In an analogy offered by the researchers, a rack of pool balls struck by a cue ball will scatter across the table, but rolling balls will not spontaneously return to the neat triangle where they started.

