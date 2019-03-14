21 gorgeous home items to impress your dinner guests

Good food, friends and conversation are all key elements for a successful dinner party. But when you're hosting a dinner soirée, there's no shame in trying to impress your guests in every way possible. From the menu selections to the tableware to the perfect scented candle, setting the mood is everything.

Crafting the perfect ambiance for your dinner party is easy with these 21 gorgeous dining, kitchen and home décor items. From a vintage-inspired mixer that's too pretty to hide in your cabinet, to a glam gold bar cart that's anything but boring, to a modern candelabra that will light up your dinner table with the perfect glow, these pieces will wow your guests.

Scroll down to shop 21 stunning home, kitchen and dining items.

An emerald vintage decanter for an old-world pop of color

Patina Vie Vintage Emerald Liquor Decanter ($198; anthropologie.com)

A vintage-inspired mixer that's too pretty to hide in your cabinet

Smeg Standing Mixer ($459.95; urbanoutfitters.com)

A gorgeous diffuser with the luscious scent of citrus, moss and fig

Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Hourglass Diffuser ($180; net-a-porter.com)

An amethyst agate cheese board to wow your guests

Amethyst Agate Cheese Board ($78; anthropologie.com)

Sleek oil and vinegar bottles that are too pretty to hide in a pantry

Sagaform Everything Bottle ($30 each; nordstrom.com)

A glam bar cart that brings a touch of elegance to any room

Willa Arlo Interiors Tibo Bar Cart ($178.99, originally $339; wayfair.com)

A curved serving bowl that adds sophistication to your table

Treasure & Bond Medium Ceramic Serving Bowl ($49; nordstrom.com)

An electric corkscrew so effortless your guests will think it cost a fortune

Rabbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew ($49.99; bloomingdales.com)

A delicious-smelling candle with notes of ocean mist and sea salt

Nest Fragrance Classic Candle Ocean Mist & Sea Salt Scent ($42; shopbop.com)

A hand-poured acrylic resin vase that adds a modern touch to your space

Dinosaur Designs Medium River Stone Vase ($105; amazon.com)

Vintage-inspired glasses to bring romance to your place settings

Bormioli Rocco Romantic ($5 each; surlatable.com)

Jewel-toned agate coasters for a fun pop of color

Rablabs Pedra Coasters ($85; amazon.com)

A stone bottle stopper available in malachite, lapis or jasper

Aerin Sphere Stone Bottle Stopper ($150; nordstrom.com)

Dazzling pearl-hued champagne flutes

Lustered Flutes ($40 for set of 4; anthropologie.com)

A three-tier hanging basket to display your fresh produce

Three Tier Hanging Basket ($39; urbanoutfitters.com)

A sleek glass decanter for getting the party started

MoDRN Clear Glass Red Wine Decanter ($30; walmart.com)

Glowing candles in a gorgeous candelabra to set the mood

PuTwo Candlestick Holder Candelabra ($22.99; amazon.com)

An understated Nordic plate set that's simple and chic

MoDRN Scandinavian 12 Piece Dinnerware Set ($75; walmart.com)

A whimsical printed dinner setting for your tablescape

Anthropologie Alicia Galer Galia Dinner Plates Set of 4 ($59.95, originally $96; anthropologie.com)

An indoor gardening system that shows off your green thumb

AeroGarden Harvest Elite WiFi with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit ($89.96, originally $229.95; surlatable.com)

A trendy hourglass-shaped vase for a touch of terrazzo

Now House by Jonathan Adler Terrazzo Hourglass Vase ($38; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.