10 spring fashion sales to update your wardrobe for less

Nothing gets us more excited for spring than shopping, especially when it comes to fashion. From clothing to shoes to accessories, spring styles breathe life into our wardrobes and bring color into lives.

What makes it even better is shopping for the newest spring styles on sale. Right now, there are tons of amazing deals and sales going on at retailers such as J.Crew, Levi's, Ann Taylor, Macy's and Kohl's, as well as designer retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, MatchesFashion.com, Farfetch and more. With discounts as high as 80% and opportunities to buy more and save more, you can refresh your spring wardrobe no matter what your budget is.

Scroll down to shop 10 of the best spring fashion sales happening right now and get ready to save big.

If you're in the market for new spring dresses, suits, accessories, shoes, activewear or home items to spruce up your space, you're not going to want to miss out on Macy's Last Act! sale event. Currently, shoppers can save anywhere from 60-80% items, no code necessary. In addition, there's also a men's flash sale happening where you can you score 50-70% off men's wardrobe essentials with the code FLASH at checkout.

Club Room Men's Knit V-Neck Cardigan ($19.80, originally $49.50; macys.com)

Whether you're looking to spruce up your spring workwear, have a special event coming up, or simply need to update your basics, Ann Taylor has got you covered. What's even more exciting is that the store is offering an additional 50% off all sale styles from now through March 17. There's no promo code necessary, just add your favorites to your shopping cart and check out, where the discount will automatically be applied.

Striped Perfect Shirt ($29.99, originally $79.99; anntaylor.com)

From now through March 25, Kohl's is hosting its Semi-Annual Intimates Sale, and you're not going to want to miss it. Score 30% off bras from brands like Bali, Maidenform, Vanity Fair, Warner's and more. Kohl's is also offering incredible deals on women's underwear and shapewear.

Maidenform Bras: Comfort Devotion Full Coverage Lace-Trim Bra ($29.99, originally $44; kohls.com)

Farfetch is a one-stop shop for all things designer fashion, and right now, it's offering an extra 20% off all sale items when you enter the promo code X20FAR at checkout. It's your chance to score up to 80% off designer styles from Moschino, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Jil Sander and more. The site has also just added a new wave of spring-ready sandals, dresses, tops, swimwear and more to the sale section, so hurry and get shopping before they're gone.

Loeffler Randall Jill Striped Block Heel Sandals ($104 with code X20FAR, originally $325; farfetch.com)

JCPenney is ready for spring and offering some pretty incredible deals. Its huge Spring Sale event is happening from now through March 24, where you can enjoy 25% off your purchase of $100 or more or 20% off purchases under $100. It's even offering up to 40% off on over 1,500 women's clothing styles including dresses, skirts, tops and more. Be sure to enter the promo code 4TOSAVE at checkout.

JF. J.Ferrar Blue Slim Fit Stretch Suit Jacket ($95, originally $190; jcpenny.com)

Not only does Saks Off 5th already offer up lots of luxe designer and contemporary pieces for less, but from now through March 17, the more you spend on women's apparel, shoes and accessories, the more you save. Just use the promo code WOMENS at checkout and you can save $20 on orders of $150 or more, save $35 on orders of $250 or more, and save $60 on orders of $350 or more.

Marc Jacobs Repeat Leather Tote Bag ($187.98 with code WOMENS, originally $395; saksoff5th.com)

J.Crew just dropped a bunch of new spring styles for men, women and children, but what's even more exciting is that it's offering 40% off on hundreds of them! From dresses and skirts to T-shirts and trousers, you'll find everything you need to update your spring wardrobe for less. Just be sure to enter the promo code NEWSTYLES at checkout to receive this amazing discount.

Ruched Sleeve Top in Ditsy Floral ($47.70 with code NEWSTYLES, originally $79.50; jcrew.com)

Looking to shop designer styles on major markdown? Then you're going to want to hit up MatchesFashion.com ASAP. The luxury retailer has just added hundreds of new styles to its already incredible sale section, including pieces from designers such as Fendi, Saint Laurent, Valentino and Isabel Marant, plus lots more. There's no promo code necessary, since all sale prices are already listed, but we suggest hurrying to add your favorites to your cart, because designer markdowns like these don't last long.

Kiini Tasmin scoop-back crochet-trimmed swimsuit ($126, originally $315; matchesfashion.com)

Levi's

Update your denim collection this spring at Levi's Friends & Family Sale event, going on from now through March 18. You can score 30% off tons of the coolest jeans, shirts, blouses, outerwear styles and more when you enter the promo code LETSGO at checkout. Plus, Levi's is even offering free shipping on all online orders.

Levi's Trucker Jacket ($69.99, originally $89.50; levis.com)

If you love shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue for the newest fashions, then you're going to want to head over to the website right now. Right now you can get up to $300 off your purchase of $1,200 or more, $200 off your purchase of $800 or more, and $100 off your purchase of $400 or more. It's the perfect opportunity to shop those brand new designer styles you've been lusting over, since the more you buy, the more you save. The deal is available online only, and remember to enter the promo code SPRING19 at checkout.

3.1 Phillip Lim Drum Crochet Leather Block-Heel Sandals ($350 with code SPRING19, originally $450; saksfifthavenue.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.