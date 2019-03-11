Shop this bag line that New Yorkers are completely obsessed with

Story highlights MZ Wallace has mastered the do-it-all bag for the busy person

Here's why these bags are a step above the rest

Are you a regular at the gym, a busy professional, an on-the-go parent or a frequent flyer? Then you need to know about MZ Wallace, the popular brand that designs bags that "reflect and rise to the needs of a modern, on-the-go lifestyle." This line of bags, which is both fashion-forward and functional, started in New York City and has become a wardrobe must-have for busy individuals who value style and efficiency.

As a working editor and frequent traveler, I recently gave the MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote ($235; mzwallace.com) a test drive while on a skiing trip to the Alps. Fourteen days and four flights later, I can confidently say that this bag is a game-changer. I used it as a carry-on, but it would also work as a gym bag or diaper bag. Once I returned home to New York, I couldn't wait to swap out my skiing accessories for running shoes and continue using the bag daily.

What sets MZ Wallace bags a step above the rest is the quality and functionality of these designs. At first glance, they're a bit pricey, but they are not your average nylon gym bag. For one, all the hardware and leather accents on the bags are made with premium materials. In fact, the leather used on the zippers, straps and leather feet is the same natural Italian leather used by Louis Vuitton. It's been MZ Wallace's choice to use only high-quality materials and that's what makes these bags hold up and last longer.

While traveling with the MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote, I noticed a few standout features that are important to note. The first is that these bags are water-resistant. During a layover, I realized that my bottle of water had leaked into the bag. After I turned the bag inside out and patted the surface dry with a few paper towels, it was good as new and ready to use again.

Then there's the fact that it's completely packable. By that, I mean this bag can be folded down and stowed inside one of the three detachable pouches it comes with. For those who like to shop when they go on vacation, you can understand why this is a great feature. The bag can be packed along and expand once you've reached your destination. Then, fill it with all of your new purchases and you'll have no storage issues as you return home.

Finally, there's the fact that these bags are trendy — without being trendy. The Metro Tote, which comes in 13 patterns and colors, has been around since 2010. While they are still super popular, they haven't once gone out of style. That means you can feel confident about purchasing now and carrying for seasons to come.

Now that we've hardcore gushed about the Metro Tote, it's important to point out that MZ Wallace does offer a whole slew of other designs and styles. These bags — which range from backpacks to crossbody purses and gym duffels — are made for both men and women. And no matter which style you choose, all of the bags are made to suit your lifestyle, function properly and look fabulous. Here, we've got a few of our other favorites, which are worth checking out. Happy shopping!

1. City Backpack ($225; mzwallace.com)

2. Medium Metro Tote ($215; mzwallace.com)

3. The Jimmy Duffel ($265; mzwallace.com)

4. Crosby Tote ($365; mzwallace.com)

5. Mica Cosmetic bag ($65; mzwallace.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.