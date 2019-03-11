Make your bed in seconds with Primary Goods' innovatively designed bedding

We all know how important a good night's sleep is, and how it can make all the difference when it comes to your everyday quality of life. Luckily, there are a few ways to enhance the hours you spend in bed. We've covered everything from noise machines to sunrise simulators, and from weighted blankets to pillow sprays. But when it comes to a game-changing sleep products, luxury linens may very well take the cake. Not only do they help with temperature control and overall comfort, having high-quality bedding makes going to bed a more special and enjoyable part of your day.

If you like sleeping with a top sheet, but hate how they bunch at your feet or need to be constantly re-aligned, Primary Goods is a company that created a product to change just that. Their signature snap design renders bed-making a chore of the past.

In fact, the innovative design came about after an initial Kickstarter campaign broke the internet, and Primary Goods was able to raise way more than what they had aimed for. Two years and a lot of testing later, they found a manufacturing partner who aligned with their values as a company. Ethical, honest and never compromising on quality. In fact, all their products are sustainably sourced and ethically produced, and that's something we can stand by. They've built a company on the idea that you can have both quality and convenience at a fair price when it comes to high-quality bedding.

Primary Goods offers two complete bedding sets, linen (starting at $349; primarygoods.com) and percale (starting at $149; primarygoods.com). You also have the option to buy individual items or smaller sets, like their Top Sheet and Duvet Cover Set (starting at $99; primarygoods.com). Their linen bedding set is made from the highest-grade 100% stonewashed French linen, and is engineered to last longer and get softer after every wash. Their percale bedding, a type of cotton weave, brings the experience of sleeping at a five-star hotel into your daily routine. They're crisp, breathable and come in a range of colors and patterns.

We were able to test out the percale duvet cover and top sheet set. While at first, we we curious as to how connecting the sheet with the duvet would work practically, it turned out to be really impressive technology. You even have the option of unsnapping some of the top clasps to push away the top half of the duvet. The best part? In the morning, making the bed is a literal "snap" -- all you have to do is pull the duvet back in place, and you're ready to go about your day. We loved the rich, gray color of the set we received, and the high-quality, comfortable fabric and the fact that we didn't have to make the bed at all.

Overall, the snap technology combined with the high-quality bedding at a reasonable price makes Primary Goods bedding ideal for people who are willing to invest a little in order to save a lot of time and gain a lot of comfort. From the student going off to college to the couple moving into a new home, it's a mature, put-together bedding set that will be sure to last you a long time.