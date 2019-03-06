Best gaming chairs for comfortable and stable gaming experiences

Story highlights A quality gaming chair can promote circulation and mobility

Here are four of the best gaming chairs you can order right now

Video games are far more advanced than playing "Super Mario Bros." on the NES. Games like "Final Fantasy XV" and "The Witcher III: Wild Hunt" are immersive and in-depth experiences that are more sophisticated and intricate than traditional platformers and shooters. Modern gaming takes incredible hand-eye coordination, accuracy and endurance to spend hours upon hours exploring expansive digital worlds.

The days of sitting cross-legged on the floor like a child are in the past. Buying a quality gaming chair can reduce eye strain, improve posture, relieve neck pain and provide an overall better gaming experience for longer periods of time. Simply put, a stable and sturdy gaming chair can promote circulation and mobility, even when you're sitting down.

We scoured the internet for the best gaming chairs to fit every budget and style. We paid close attention to the features real gamers want, such as versatility, comfort level, adjustability and clever design to make playing games an effortless experience. In fact, these gaming chairs feature amazing bells and whistles, such as massage pillows, hydraulic gas springs and more.

Nokaxus Gaming Chair High-Back Ergonomic Racing Seat ($209.99; amazon.com)

For improved and better posture while sitting, the Nokaxus Gaming Chair can give you the full back and neck support you need during long and intense gameplay. It's made from a tough steel frame for stability, high-density cushion sponge padding for comfort and a faux-leather material that's highly breathable for style. Moreover, this chair suits gamers of various shapes and sizes.

This gaming chair offers back support with its adjustable lifting function, neck support with its high back and extra head padding, and ergonomic foam armrests for wrist support. It even reclines to 180 degrees with ease, if you want to take a short nap. In addition, it comes with a retractable footstool and vibrating massage pillow for your lower back and added comfort. On Amazon, this gaming chair has received an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on more than 100 customer reviews.

Killabee Big and Tall Memory Foam Gaming Chair ($249.99; amazon.com)

From its wheel-mounted base to its armrests and head, the Killabee Big and Tall Memory Foam Gaming Chair is adjustable for just about every height and body type for full body support. Its integrated metal base is also made with a gas spring for easier and smoother height adjustability, as well as providing additional support with a maximum weight capacity of 400 pounds.

The chair also has memory foam padding on its seat cushions and lumbar support pillow for deep and customizable comfort. Meanwhile, the chair's high backrest gives you better neck and spine support for hours on end.

FDW High-Back PU Leather Gaming Chair — White ($87.99; amazon.com)

FDW's gaming chair offers efficiency and comfort when gaming or spending time in front of a computer. With a weight limit of 250 pounds, this chair is designed for pressure relief and lumbar support with its faux-leather padding, adjustable armrests and reclining back. It's built for mobility, with a 360-degree swivel and silent rolling base wheels that won't scratch or dent your hardwood floors.

For less than $90, this gaming chair is a great pick, if you're on a budget. It features everything you need in a stable and adjustable gaming chair. The chair also has an assembly time of less than 20 minutes and comes in white, blue and red (the latter two are priced at $89.88 and $89.99, respectively).

OpenWheeler Advanced Gaming Chair ($378; amazon.com)

With more than 170 reviews and a positive 4.7 out of 5 star customer rating on Amazon, the OpenWheeler Advanced Gaming Chair is a top-rated product. It offers the ultimate gaming experience and immersion without sacrificing comfort and support.

This chair provides leg, back and shoulder support with a spacious footrest, while its reclining seat is built on a heavy duty metal chassis that glides for a better view of your monitor to reduce eye strain. Although it's designed for racing games and simulators when paired with a VR headset and steering wheel controls, this chair can also be used for better positioning and comfort for traditional PC and console play.

In addition, it comes in a variety of colors, including orange, black, blue, green, red and yellow.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.