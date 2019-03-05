This new line of bed linens is modeled after luxury linens from Italy

Story highlights Snowe launches a new linens line with a focus on softness, durability and longevity

These linens are made with a special air-washing technology to make them feel like "decades-old" linens from Italy

Snowe, a direct-to-consumer housewares brand, wants to help make your entire house feel serene and functional. In the past, the brand carried goods for the dining room, kitchen and bathroom. But now, it's launched linens — and they're super soft ... like buttery soft.

When I heard about the launch, I knew I had to give these linens a try. Not only are they more affordable than many other luxury linens brands, but their neutral colors make these sheets the perfect addition to any home.

Snowe kept four main things in mind when making these linens: Durability, longevity, breeziness — and above all — softness. In fact, the founders were so dedicated to producing only the highest quality linens that they promised to never release a bedding line unless the look and feel was absolutely right. In the exact words of a brand insider: "They swore they'd only introduce linen if they could figure out a way to recreate the feel of some decades-old linen they'd gotten their hands on from a previous trip to Italy."

The founders' promise was no easy feat. Like any fine bottle of aged wine, it takes years to actually give precious linens that classic, aged feel. And they also figured they couldn't expect consumers to pre-order a decade in advance. And so they decided to use modern technology and innovative production methods to give Snowe's linens that desirable, airy, lived-in feel.

To do so, Snow partnered with a manufacturer in Italy "to mimic and speed-up the process of tumbling, whipping, and softening the finest, 100% Belgian linen with bursts of air." This process of "air-washing" the fabric made these sheets feel deliciously soft. In fact, even though each set of Snowe sheets is new and in pristine shape, they still managed to recreate that decades-old linen feel that the Snowe founders adore.

