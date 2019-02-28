This VPN subscription can help protect your online data

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the DisconnectVPN ( starting at $19.00, originally $50.00; store.cnn.com).

There are many buzzwords tossed around the wide, wide world of technology, but VPN, aka a "virtual private network," is one that has stuck. Given all the changes to privacy laws and how companies handle your data and personal info, these services have become more popular and essential. But not all VPNs are the same.

Disconnect VPN believes that everyone has the right to privacy and strives to offer that with its VPN service. There are three plans available, and all of them are deeply discounted.

Disconnect VPN lifetime subscription ($49, originally $500; store.cnn.com)

Disconnect VPN three-year subscription ($29, originally $150; store.cnn.com)

Disconnect VPN one-year subscription ($19, originally $50; store.cnn.com)

With any VPN, you want to make sure that your data isn't shared and that private information being transferred is kept precisely that, private. A VPN essentially encrypts your internet connection to mask your IP. It can also fool websites into thinking you're logging in from a different city, state, or even country.

Disconnect VPN checks all these boxes and offers apps for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows, with protection for up to three devices with the premium subscription. This way you can easily set up the service and turn on the VPN whenever you choose to do so. You can choose from an array of VPN servers (different locations) to connect to, but by default, it will select the closest location. This also helps ensure a fast connection.

It will protect your online activity and encrypt your internet connection. It should also deliver better performance when using the internet, and potentially faster speeds. The app will even let you know how many web trackers it has blocked in a neat visual format.