12 stylish home décor items that only look expensive

Everyone loves a good bargain, whether it's on a gorgeous piece of furniture or a delicious scented candle. While home décor is generally not cheap, there are ways to find luxe-looking pieces that will elevate your space and add that special touch on a budget.

A few sneaky tips to keep in mind: a) Add texture (think velvet, leather or woven textiles); b) Marble always looks luxe; and c) Mixing colors, natural elements or metals is a great way to add depth.

Whether you're looking to try out one of spring's biggest home décor trends or simply update a few items, it's possible to do it for under $75. From handcrafted tropical hardwood sculptures to velvet pillows to shibori-inspired appetizer plates, these 12 décor items will add interest to any room.

So scroll down to shop these ultra-chic home pieces for under $75 and prepare for compliments from your guests.

Handcrafted tropical hardwood sculptures to add a natural element in any room

Abra Decorative Objects (starting at $58; anthropologie.com)

A chic marble planter for your favorite greenery

10" Marble Planter ($59; urbanoutfitters.com)

A luxe velvet pillow with a retro flare

MoDRN Glam Metallic Stitched Decorative Throw Pillow ($29; walmart.com)

An elegant display box for your treasures

Nordstrom at Home Small Glass Box ($19; nordstrom.com)

Indigo and white appetizer plates for entertaining

Shibori Assorted Porto Appetizer Plate Set of 4 ($44; luluandgeorgia.com)

A beach-scented candle to bring the sea home

Lafco New York Women's Beach House Sea & Dune Candle ($65; amazon.com)

An artistic vase that also doubles as a gorgeous centerpiece

Honeycomb Vase (starting at $32; anthropologie.com)

A textured pom pillow for added dimension and comfort

Project 62 Textured Pom Lumbar Pillow Cream + Nate Berkus ($19.99; target.com)

A clean and simple cotton twill throw to make any space feel like home

Vera Wang Fringe Cotton Twill Throw ($49.99; nordstrom.com)

Add a punch of color with an indigo marble bottle

Esha Marble Bottle ($42; luluandgeorgia.com)

Take your happy hour up a notch with this luxe crystal and gold bottle opener

Rablabs Heritage Bottle Opener ($66.50, originally $95; amazon.com)

A candle that's rich in both style and fragrance

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Container Candle Wild Bergamot ($14.99; target.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.