12 stylish home décor items that only look expensive
Everyone loves a good bargain, whether it's on a gorgeous piece of furniture or a delicious scented candle. While home décor is generally not cheap, there are ways to find luxe-looking pieces that will elevate your space and add that special touch on a budget.
A few sneaky tips to keep in mind: a) Add texture (think velvet, leather or woven textiles); b) Marble always looks luxe; and c) Mixing colors, natural elements or metals is a great way to add depth.
Whether you're looking to try out one of spring's biggest home décor trends or simply update a few items, it's possible to do it for under $75. From handcrafted tropical hardwood sculptures to velvet pillows to shibori-inspired appetizer plates, these 12 décor items will add interest to any room.
So scroll down to shop these ultra-chic home pieces for under $75 and prepare for compliments from your guests.
Handcrafted tropical hardwood sculptures to add a natural element in any room
Abra Decorative Objects (starting at $58; anthropologie.com)
A chic marble planter for your favorite greenery
10" Marble Planter ($59; urbanoutfitters.com)
A luxe velvet pillow with a retro flare
MoDRN Glam Metallic Stitched Decorative Throw Pillow ($29; walmart.com)
An elegant display box for your treasures
Nordstrom at Home Small Glass Box ($19; nordstrom.com)
Indigo and white appetizer plates for entertaining
Shibori Assorted Porto Appetizer Plate Set of 4 ($44; luluandgeorgia.com)
A beach-scented candle to bring the sea home
Lafco New York Women's Beach House Sea & Dune Candle ($65; amazon.com)
An artistic vase that also doubles as a gorgeous centerpiece
Honeycomb Vase (starting at $32; anthropologie.com)
A textured pom pillow for added dimension and comfort
Project 62 Textured Pom Lumbar Pillow Cream + Nate Berkus ($19.99; target.com)
A clean and simple cotton twill throw to make any space feel like home
Vera Wang Fringe Cotton Twill Throw ($49.99; nordstrom.com)
Add a punch of color with an indigo marble bottle
Esha Marble Bottle ($42; luluandgeorgia.com)
Take your happy hour up a notch with this luxe crystal and gold bottle opener
Rablabs Heritage Bottle Opener ($66.50, originally $95; amazon.com)
A candle that's rich in both style and fragrance
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Container Candle Wild Bergamot ($14.99; target.com)
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.