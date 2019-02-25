Book these top hotels and resorts (with the best amenities) for your next vacation

Story highlights These six hotels provide an enormous number of amenities to guests

Traveling around the country (or the world) is a way better experience when you really enjoy the place where you lay your head at night. While this may seem like a no-brainer, many of us are guilty of cutting corners when reserving accommodations — especially when booking a trip months in advance. A sort of "we'll deal with that when we get there" mentality can kick in when choosing hotels based on budget. But what if, on your next trip, you decided to actually go the full mile and book a hotel with a full range of amenities? From experience, we'd call that the real definition of paradise.

1. The Ritz-Carlton Orlando

When we think of a hotel that has it all, we think of the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. This hotel, with over 1,150 "excellent" reviews on tripadvisor.com, sits on the 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate. There, guests have access to a 40,000-square-foot spa, as well as three pools, including the winding lazy river at the neighboring JW Marriott. Not to mention, if you or your kids are into outdoor activities, the Grande Lakes Sports Center offers biking, kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, fishing and more. Additionally, should you want to hit the spa or visit one of the on-site restaurants, such as Highball & Harvest, you can drop off your kids at the Ritz Kids Center, where they can participate in interactive learning activities, and even observe live animals that are native to Florida. (Yes, there are baby alligators, safely housed in a tank.) As an added bonus, the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes (in partnership with the neighboring JW Marriott) just launched its outdoor aquatic water course, where kids and grownups can play and test their agility.

(The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes is 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.)

2. The Park Hyatt St. Kitts

If there's anything that can top breakfast in bed, it's definitely a gourmet breakfast while you float in an infinity pool. The Park Hyatt St. Kitts provides guests this lavish amenity, and more. Located on a "nearly untouched Caribbean island" within the Christophe Harbour, this top-tier resort has three on-site restaurants, two swimming pools, water sports and a nine-room spa. Every room faces the water, so you are guaranteed a beach view wherever you stay. And for those who are seriously after a luxury experience, the Park Hyatt St. Kitts has premium suites with individual plunge or swimming pools and private sundecks.

3. The Redbury New York

For busy professionals visiting the city, the Redbury is the place to stay. Aside from being pet-friendly with no fee, the Redbury offers daily free passes to the neighborhood Equinox gyms, in-room secret menu of gourmet favorites from Union Square Hospitality Group's Marta, and a free Flywheel class for all guests. Guests can count on comfy beds fitted with plush 300-thread-count bedding, sleek and spacious bathrooms, free high-speed Wi-Fi, dry cleaning and laundry service, on-site restaurants and more.

4. The Porter Portland, Curio Collection

The Porter Portland is perfect for traveling professionals and tourists alike. Guests can take advantage of seemingly endless amenities and services, so they can make the most of their stay. Those traveling for work have access to video/audio equipment, a business center, complimentary printing, a fax machine, meeting rooms and more. For families traveling with children, there is a kids' menu available, cribs, high chairs and playpens. For those looking to work out during their stay, the Porter Portland has a full-fledged fitness center complete with a meditation/yoga space and a pool. And if you or a travel companion has accessibility needs, there are many features provided, including accessible rooms, elevators, entrances, meeting rooms and more.

5. The Resort at Paws Up

If you haven't visited Montana, you need to go. It's the ultimate haven for those who love nature, beautiful landscapes, hiking and outdoor activities. When booking your trip, definitely consider the Resort at Paws Up. With a 4.5- out of 5-star rating on TripAdvisor from over 500 reviewers, it's a resort you can trust. The property sits on a 37,000-acre working cattle ranch in central-western Montana and boasts of its commitment to "giving you the most intimate, unfiltered connection with the natural beauty of Montana." You'll get to choose whether to stay at a private vacation home or in one of the site's 36 luxury camping tents. While enjoying this nature-filled getaway, you can still connect to Wi-Fi, get your workout on in the fitness center and enjoy a sit in the hot tub. And the hotel is equipped with "an army of s'moreologists to help guests craft the perfect s'more," according to our hotel contact.

6. The Ocean House

The Ocean House is a historic resort located in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. For over 100 years, this dreamy destination has offered guests everything from farm-to-table cuisine to an award-winning spa, and a long list of complimentary resort activities. This quaint seaside accommodation is a dream destination for couples, with an on-site sommelier and a chance to learn new cooking techniques with the hotel's food forager. The Ocean House also offers complimentary daily resort activities, ranging from guided yoga to cooking classes. For the full list of amenities, visit the Ocean House website.