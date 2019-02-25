BentoStack stores all your Apple cables, dongles and power ports

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the BentoStack ($42.95, originally $49.95; store.cnn.com).

I'm a big fan of Apple and its many electronics. But when you start piling up iPhones and iPads and Apple Watches and of course the Macs, the number of cables and power plugs can get into double digits, especially when you factor in the many dongles needed for the USB-C devices.

That's where the BentoStack ($42.95, originally $49.95; store.cnn.com) comes in. It's a stackable organizing case for Apple accessories that looks like the bento boxes used to serve lunch in your favorite Japanese restaurant (but I wouldn't recommend consuming food out of this one).

The BentoStack, isn't held together with magnets or some mysterious locking mechanism -- a large black rubber band keeps them together.

If you're a consumer of Apple products, you'll likely get good use out of the BentoStack. In a stationary use, it's a great way to keep your desk organized by holding adapters, dongles, watch bands, power adapters and more. The BentoStack can match your Apple products with three color variants: space grey, silver or rose gold.

The product is made for travel, but some may find that the BentoStack takes up too much space -- thus my primary use of keeping it stationary on my desk or in a drawer. It's an excellent way to clean up a messy desk filled with tech accessories.

But if I were on a trip that required me to bring several devices, this would be a great way of remembering to bring everything. If the BentoStack is full, that means I have all the necessary accessories and power devices. And the addition of a portable charger allows you to bring one less thing when you travel.

If you have an iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac or a combination of some of those, the BentoStack ($42.95, originally $49.95; store.cnn.com) will help you to keep organized and provides you with a one-stop box to store all the necessary accessories.

At $42.95, it's not the cheapest, but neither were all those Apple products. For that price, you're getting a well-built organizer that will let you gain control over all the dongles and cables that you need.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.