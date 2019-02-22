These products will make the most of your spring cleaning

Spring cleaning is a tradition that over 75% of Americans participated in last year -- or at least they say they did. Spring cleaning serves as a chance to give our homes the deep clean they deserve. And with all the talk of tidying up recently, we'll guess that it's a trend on the rise. But where exactly does the idea of spring cleaning come from?

According to HowStuffWorks, in Iran, khane tekani or "shaking the house" is a custom of cleaning the house before Nowruz, the Iranian new year, which begins on March 21 this year. The Chinese also have a ritual of cleaning their homes prior to the Lunar New Year, while the Jewish holiday Passover, which takes place in March or April, also includes cleaning as a custom.

Regardless of where the tradition of spring cleaning came from, it serves as a good wakeup call to finally do the deep cleaning you've been putting of all winter. It can also be a chance to invest in some new cleaning products that will make the job faster and easier for you. We've rounded up some of the top products to make the most of your spring cleaning. You can find them all on Amazon -- which means no more putting off buying that new vacuum.

We've also covered six more genius tech cleaning products, so you'll really have all your bases covered when it comes to cleaning in the most effective way possible this spring.

1. Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ($229.99; amazon.com)

When it comes to a product that will truly do the cleaning for you, a robot vacuum is the way to go. Rated as the best robot vacuum of 2018 by Digital Trends, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S boasts 4.5 stars with over 2,300 reviews on Amazon. Eufy says this version is slimmer and even more quiet than the previous one, making it effective and as discreet as a vacuum can be. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S uses BoostIQ technology, which enables it to increase suction power when it senses extra cleaning strength is needed. Plus, it comes with features such as an infrared sensor to avoid furniture and the ability to automatically recharge, so it's ready to work whenever you need it to.

2. O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop ($29.97; amazon.com)

Mopping can get messy, but this product from O-Cedar aims to make it as painless as possible. The bucket has a built-in wringer that's activated by a foot pedal, so you can easily control the level of moisture in the mop without having to physically wring it out yourself. The bucket has a splash guard built in, so you can keep the dirty water inside the bucket and off your floor. The microfiber material is created to remove and absorb tough dirt and grime, while the triangle-shaped mop-head is designed specifically for those hard-to-reach corners.

3. GermGuardian 3-in-1 Full Room Air Purifier ($84.99; amazon.com)

A big part of spring cleaning is getting rid of the dust and bacteria that may have been hanging around all winter. But sweeping or vacuuming might not be enough to achieve the cleanliness you're after. The GermGuardian 3-in-1 Full Room Air Purifier can capture 99.97% of dust and allergens, according to Amazon, which is great for people with allergies or homes with pets. It even comes with the option to enable UV-C light technology to reduce airborne bacteria, viruses and mold spores. Other features include a charcoal filter that helps to reduce odors from pets or cooking, and three speed options, the slowest of which is described as ultraquiet.

4. Homasy Portable Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner ($51.99; amazon.com)

Hand-held vacuum cleaners are a great way to quickly clean up messes without the hassle of a cord, and a great option for those of us living in smaller spaces. This one from Homasy is a No. 1 best-seller, with a 4.5-star average rating from over 690 customers. It's cordless, weighs just over 3 pounds and can run for up to 25 minutes when it's fully charged. It comes with different nozzles that enable you to clean everything from spilled liquids to the interior of your car and even your computer keyboard.

5. Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber Power Cleaning Brush ($33.99; amazon.com)

If you're looking to clean every nook and cranny of your home this spring, a power cleaning brush is a great way to ensure that no sticky corner gets overlooked. This option from Homitt is lightweight, easy to handle and works for about an hour when fully charged. Happy customers love how helpful it is when tackling cleaning that requires elbow grease and say they've used it for everything from stubborn pans to stovetops. Amazon says this brush can blast through soap scum, mildew, hard water stains and more, all with the press of a button. It comes with three brushes that are targeted for different surfaces, from window edges to tiles.

6. Bissell Multipurpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner ($89; amazon.com)

If you're really looking to do some deep cleaning this spring, a carpet and upholstery cleaner might be in order. This Bissell spot cleaner removes dirt, spots and stains from carpets and upholstery -- which can tend to get neglected during weekly cleaning. By combining warm water and Bissell's cleaning formula, you can really pinpoint problem spots. Simply spray and suction to get areas clean and help them dry. If you're looking to deep clean a more substantial amount of carpet -- a large area or entire room, for example -- you might be interested in a heftier model like the Bissell 3624 SpotClean Professional Portable Carpet Cleaner ($139.99; amazon.com).

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.