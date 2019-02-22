Snag the latest looks, thanks to Eileen Fisher's first sale of 2019

Story highlights Eileen Fisher is known for its commitment to quality and sustainability

Shop our favorite picks below to take advantage of their $25 off $50 sale

CNN Underscored partnered with Eileen Fisher to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

We're big fans of Eileen Fisher, which probably comes as no surprise thanks to the label's sterling reputation for quality and sustainability.

The simple, but well-constructed and comfortable clothing it's built its reputation on is also ethically produced and sourced, with an eye toward reducing environmental impact and boosting fair trade practices for workers around the world. And Eileen Fisher doesn't rest on its laurels. The company is constantly adjusting its supply chain, from dyes to transportation to farming, in an effort to contribute to a better future for the planet.

Best of all: Eileen Fisher's elegant basics are always on point, which means you'll be sporting these clothes a lot.

With new arrivals in stock, Eileen Fisher is sweetening the pot with a $25 off $50 sale. Just use code SHAPES at the checkout anytime between Feb. 20 and March 3.

Need inspiration? The February Lookbook is a great place to dive in. Or check out our picks below:

Lightweight Viscose Jersey Jumpsuit ($238; eileenfisher.com)

While some jumpsuits can tend toward the juvenile, leaving us feeling like a kid in oversized clothes, this version of the modern staple is just the opposite: sleek, elegant and body skimming in all the right ways. It has the DNA of a dress combined with the comfort of a jumpsuit. That means we feel equally at home, whether we're at work or lounging on the couch. Which, you know, seems like a win-win to us.

Organic Cotton Gauze Shift Dress ($198; eileenfisher.com)

Can it be spring yet? The marigold pop on this light and airy shift says it can be. We're digging the breezy raw edge hem on this one, too. It feels just the right amount of, well, punk to us. Pair this with clean white sneakers — or better yet, go barefoot — and you'll feel like a garden sprite in no time.

Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Top ($218; eileenfisher.com)

It's the texture that's really doing it for us on this one. Just look at that lovely weave with its classic alternating pattern! And like most things Eileen Fisher, it's the little details that make this feel just right. The subtle shaping through the waist and hips. The mother-of-pearl button closure. The hint of textured crepe. Delicious.

Cotton Stretch Jersey Slouchy Pant ($158; eileenfisher.com)

Give us a hint of warmer weather and we're ready to break out the sandals, show a little ankle and slap on our slouchy pants. We love us some slouchy pants. Can you blame us? They look good and feel great, and all that luxury cotton makes us feel a little queenly, no matter how comfortable we get. Plus, the signature jersey material supports a New Mexico farmer who's transitioning 178 acres to meet organic standards by 2020. Now we can feel doubly good while putting these through their paces!

Light Organic Cotton Nylon Jacket ($238; eileenfisher.com)

You know how people talk about "effortless cool?" Well, this is pretty much that phrase in jacket form. We love the creamy rose color and the little hint of sheen that's perfect for a rainy late winter or early spring day. It just screams très chic.

Italian Leather Small Backpack ($298; eileenfisher.com)

Not sure why people sometimes describe leather as "buttery?" You won't ask again after passing a palm over the rich and gorgeous surface of this perfectly sized backpack. Goldilocks would be impressed — not too big and not too small.

Edge Tumbled Nubuck Slide ($185; eileenfisher.com)

Simplicity in a sandal is a good thing, and don't let nobody tell you different. And this nubuck slip-on is simplicity itself. That means the focus, rightly, can be on comfort, with a padded toe, arch and heel, and Nappa leather lining that'll make your feet feel like they're taking a spa day.