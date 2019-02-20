Story highlights Sifting through all of Amazon's 12 million products can be daunting

Ah, Amazon.

The e-commerce giant is the first stop for many online shoppers. Since it has over 12 million products for sale, you can find pretty much everything on your shopping list. Moreover, with Prime, your purchase will arrive on your doorstep in just two days, and daily essentials can arrive in as little as two hours.

While you may be saving time when it comes to shipping, it's easy to fall down a rabbit hole while trying to comb through the site for exactly what you want -- especially on those days where you don't know quite what you are looking for.

To help you save time and find products you didn't even know you needed, we prepared this list of 10 stellar deals you can only get on Amazon.

Bamboo Cheese Board with Cutlery Set ($49.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers ($21.15, originally $27.80; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Bread Maker ($59.50, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Prismacolor Double-Ended Markets ($21.20, originally $50.15; amazon.com)

Fire TV Cube ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones ($239.95, originally $299.95; amazon.com)

Google WiFi System ($239.99, originally $299; amazon.com)

First Alert Carbon Monoxide Detector ($19.54, originally $41.99; amazon.com)

Ring Alarm Security System ($159.00, originally $199; amazon.com)

Fire HD 8 Tablet ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.