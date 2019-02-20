Samsung's latest try at true wireless earphones is affordable at $129.99

Launching alongside the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e smartphones is Samsung's newest accessory: Introducing Galaxy Buds, true wireless earbuds that are designed for the latest flagship devices.

At $129.99, these aren't the cheapest wireless earbuds out there. However, they're notably cheaper than Apple's AirPods. In comparison with other wireless earbuds, these are 30% smaller and tuned by AKG. This tuning will be a new common thread for all Samsung audio products, and it should deliver a well-balanced sound experience.

The Galaxy Buds' dual microphones will be working double time to also let in ambient sound, if you choose to enable it. Thanks to the buds having a touch sensor, you'll be able to tap to control playback and volume, and even call on Bixby, Samsung's virtual assistant.

More notably, these will have a fast pairing functionality with Samsung phones. This means the Galaxy Buds will autoconnect when you insert them into your ears. Samsung is estimating five hours of talk time and six hours of Bluetooth streaming. For those long five-hour phone calls, you'll appreciate the adaptive dual microphones. Plus the case can provide a charge for up to seven hours. Since the S10 and S10+ offer wireless charging for other devices on the back, that's another way to quickly charge the Galaxy Buds on the go.

You'll have your choice of white or black. Samsung's Galaxy Buds are available for preorder now at $129.99 and should ship on March 8. If you're buying an S10 or S10+ phone from Samsung, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds when you preorder.