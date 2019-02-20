These are the stylish maternity pants Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped out in this week

Story highlights Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was seen in NYC in stylish maternity pants

Like most royals, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is the talk of the town whenever she steps out in the public eye. And her last sighting in New York this week was no exception. Ahead of her baby shower later in the day, the former Meghan Markle was greeted by a frenzy of paparazzi, who photographed her wearing a pair of uber flattering maternity pants. With this latest ensemble, the actress-turned-royal proves that dressing stylishly while expecting is totally possible.

The Nearly Skinny Maternity Jean ($248; hatch.com) is made from a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex for a comfortable feel to the fabric. With a slim fit that hugs the legs and an ankle-length crop, these high-density stretch denim pants are made to flatter. At the waist, there's a color-matched elastic band that comfortably cradles your bump. As an added plus, the Nearly Skinny style is described as "tushie-flattering." And who doesn't want that?

The neutral color options for these pants — black, indigo denim and "sugar" — make them the perfect addition to any maternity wardrobe. No matter the color, these pants are so great that mamas-to-be everywhere can finally find comfort in owning a pair of maternity pants that function properly and look fashionable.



According to Page Six, Meghan's shower was hosted by her celebrity pals Serena Williams and Amal Clooney in a fancy Upper East Side penthouse. And if the duchess thinks these jeans are worthy of wearing to an event of that caliber, then we can surely stand behind them, too.