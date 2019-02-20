Love it? Frame it -- with Framebridge's fuss-free online custom framing

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But if you put it in a frame, it could be worth even more.

In this day and age, people often can't be bothered to get their photos framed. We've already grown accustomed to just leaving our precious memories sitting in our camera rolls and Instagram feeds, never letting them see the light of day.

Enter Framebridge, a company founded in 2014 with the aim of disrupting the $4 billion framing industry. Its mission is to remove all the hassles and the unnecessary high costs that come with traditional custom framing, so you can finally see that beloved picture or artwork up on your wall.

How Framebridge works

Framebridge makes custom framing as easy as 1, 2, 3. You pick a frame on the Framebridge website, send in your art or photo via digital upload or via physical mail (with free, prepaid packaging), and then have your imagery, in its new custom frame, delivered back to your doorstep — all in just four to 10 business days. (For special art and items, turnaround time may be longer.)

What makes Framebridge special is the pride the company takes in the art of framing. Each piece it frames goes through the hands of at least nine people before it's shipped back to you, with a designated designer watching your frame from start to finish. Moreover, every material is cut just for your frame; nothing is ready-made.

If you're struggling to pick out the perfect frame, Framebridge also has a team of design experts ready to help you through every step of your framing journey. With their eye for design, they'll help you choose the best frame that will truly make your art shine.

Things you can Framebridge

Framebridge frames more than just art and photos. If you're the sentimental type, Framebridge can also help you frame all sorts of mementos and keepsakes — from concert tickets and jerseys to love letters and friendship bracelets. As long as it's smaller than 32 by 40 inches and less than half an inch deep, Framebridge can frame it.

Picture-perfect pricing

Best of all, you get all of this at very affordable rates, ranging from $39 (Instagram size, 5 by 5 inches) to $209 (32 by 40 inches), depending on the size of your frame. Plus, shipping is always free. And as an added bonus, first-time users can get 15% off their first framing job with the code TAKE15 at checkout.

If you're planning to go all out on your wall — because sometimes, one frame is just not enough — you may also want to check out Framebridge's gallery wall sets. Depending on the gallery size, layout and style, custom frame sets can range from $149 to $1090.

The Framebridge promise

With all this said, it comes as no shocker that Framebridge now has over 5,000 5-star customer reviews. And its happiness guarantee is that if for any reason you're not 100% happy with your order, Framebridge will make it right.

So go ahead, you have to frame it to believe it!