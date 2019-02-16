This Presidents Day you can score deep discounts on Samsung, TCL, LG and Vizio 4K Smart TVs

In addition to all the smartphones, tablets and computers that have price drops on Presidents Day, many TV manufacturers are chopping prices. Samsung, LG, Vizio, Sony and TCL are among the included brands.

Furthermore, many of these models aren't some low-quality variant, but rather mid-level screens that offer clear imagery and reliable color reproduction.

When looking at these TVs, you'll want to ensure you have a large enough wall, depending on the size, and that it has a built-in smart interface. The latter is a crucial point so that you don't need to spend extra money on a streaming stick or dongle.

Ahead we've outlined the best deals and categorized them by TV size. Stay tuned through the end of Presidents Day as we keep hunting for the best possible deals.

49 inches and less

Samsung 40" Smart UHD TV ($379.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

The NU7100 features 3 HDMI ports, a 120hz refresh rate and built-in smart TV functionality.

TCL 43" 4K HDR Smart TV ($249.99, originally $329.99; target.com)

This Roku Smart TV offers 4K resolution with a 120hz refresh rate.

LG 49" 4K UHD Smart TV ($329.99, originally $449.99; target.com)

LG's 4K TV lineup features a quad-core processor to help deliver a clear picture with accurate colors.

65 inches and less

Insignia 55" 4K UHD Fire TV Edition ($349.99, originally $429.99; bestbuy.com)

This 55" TV has a 4K UHD resolution with a Fire TV smart interface.

Vizio P-Series 65" 4K HDR Smart TV ($999.99, originally $1,299.99; target.com)

The P65-F1 has a 4K UHD resolution and and Dolby Vision HDR for a colorful viewing experience.

70 inches and above

Vizio E-Series 70" 4K HDR Smart TV ($829.99, originally $1,049.99; target.com)

At $829, this massive 70" Vizio TV will be the star of the show with a sharp and vibrant screen.

Samsung 75" Smart UHD TV ($1,299.99, originally $1,799.99; target.com)

The UN75NU7100 delivers 4X the pixels of a traditional HDTV and packs in a quad-core processor to power UHD enhancements.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.