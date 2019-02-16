Check out the new Lego Flintstones house, and save big on other sets

NYC Toy Fair 2018 is in full swing, and like clockwork, LEGO is unveiling new sets. And no, we still have several months before the new Star Wars ones. Instead we're going back a long, long time ago to prehistoric times with the new LEGO Ideas Flintstones House set!

This set, based on the 1960s animated TV show will cost $59.99 and will be available for preorder on Feb. 20 for LEGO VIPs, with a full release on March 1. For that price, you'll receive a total of 748 pieces for a yabba dabba doo good time building. Plus, you get four Flintstones mini figures (Fred Flinstone, Wilma Flinstone, Barney Rubble, and Betty Rubble), the house, and of course, a vehicle complete with circular rock wheels. You can pre-reserve the LEGO Ideas The Flinstones set here.

While all of that is exciting, there are also plenty of LEGO sets to get at a discount this weekend in honor of Presidents Day. Below, we've rounded up our top picks!

Star Wars Resistance Bomber ($98.99, originally $109.99; shop.lego.com)

Star Wars Defense of Crait ($76.49, originally $84.99; shop.lego.com)

Star Wars Rathtar Escape ($71.99, originally $79.99; shop.lego.com)

Ninjago Ice Tank ($65.99, originally $79.99; shop.lego.com)

Architecture New York City Skyline Collection ($47.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

City Cargo Train ($191.13, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Hogwarts Whomping Willow ($55.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

