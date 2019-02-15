Your guide to the Vitamix blender — and why this is the best time to invest

Story highlights Vitamix blenders are some of the most powerful blenders out there

Smoothies, soups and nut butters — oh my! There's almost no limit to the amazing foods the Vitamix can make. It's the do-it-all blending appliance that smoothie enthusiasts, health-driven foodies, busy professionals, parents and home chefs swear by. Keep reading to learn more about what makes the Vitamix so darn good — and how you can save money right now when buying your own.

What makes the Vitamix so great?

The Vitamix is a far cry from your everyday blender. Not only do these high-end appliances make smoothies in a flash, but they can also whip up a number of foods that many other blenders simply can't hack. For instance, nut butters, which would normally be impossible to make without a full-blown food processor, are totally doable in a Vitamix.

Then there's the hot-food setting, so users can simultaneously heat and blend hot soups and sauces in the Vitamix chamber. Cooking healthy soups from nutritious produce, like butternut squash and sweet potatoes, is a cinch with the Vitamix. This winter, when temperatures plummeted, I used my own Vitamix, the A3500, to make piping hot soups practically every day.

For those trying to maintain New Year's resolutions and cook healthier in 2019, the Vitamix will be your go-to appliance. Vitamix machines can totally revolutionize how you eat. For instance, when you make a healthy hummus using the Vitamix, you control what goes into the recipe, rather than relying on store-bought options that are often packed with sodium and processed ingredients. The Vitamix also lets you make your own nut butters that aren't packed with sugar or molasses like some prepackaged kinds. You can feel good about your food by using your Vitamix to create healthier versions of your favorite foods in minutes.

Perhaps one of the best settings available on the Vitamix is the self-cleaning setting. This allows you to effortlessly begin the cleanup process without picking up a dish rag. All you do is blend warm water and a drop of dish soap at the machine's highest speed. In just 60 seconds, your blender will be either totally clean or way more manageable to wash by hand — depending on what you had prepared and how stubborn the contents are to get off. (I use this setting daily, and it seriously speeds up my morning routine.)

Finally, Vitamix machines are built to last. The company promises that they should last you for years. And each machine comes with a robust warranty, so you can feel confident about your investment.

How you can save on a Vitamix blender

If you've been considering pulling the trigger, this is the time to do it. From now through February 28, reconditioned models of the A2500 and A3500 from the Vitamix Ascent Series are being offered at $100 off. This is a great value, especially considering that the Ascent Series is the newest line of Vitamix blenders, with built-in timers and a family of "self-detect" containers, which the machine will recognize so it can automatically adjust settings to suit the container.

About the Ascent Series A2500 Blender

The Ascent 2500 reconditioned blender ($299.95, originally $399.95; vitamix.com) offers three program settings, for smoothies, hot soups and frozen desserts. This impressive machine automatically adjusts to the container size you have selected, processes your recipes and stops when blending is complete. The Ascent 2500 comes in four colors — black, red, slate and white — to match your decor. It has a five-year warranty, so you can use this blender for years to come.

About the Ascent Series A3500 Blender

The Ascent 3500 reconditioned blender ($399.95, originally $499.95; vitamix.com) comes with five program settings: smoothies, hot soups, dips and spreads, frozen desserts, and self-cleaning. Like the A2500, this above-and-beyond machine adjusts to your container size and stops when it's done blending. It's available in five finishes — black stainless metal, stainless steel metal, candy apple red, graphite metal or copper metal — and, like the 2500, it includes a five-year warranty.

How the reconditioning process works

While you may feel skeptical about buying a reconditioned machine, there's no need to worry. Buying a reconditioned model simply means that you save money on a machine that acts like new. Vitamix ensures that all reconditioned machines meet customer expectations by putting each blender through a meticulous 17-step reconditioning process and two quality control inspections. This process includes ruling out any machines that have scratches or are more than five years old. And when you buy from Vitamix, you get much more than a kitchen appliance. Customers get access to free, unlimited customer support, recipes to prepare in your new blender, and "a community of Vitamix enthusiasts on our social networks."