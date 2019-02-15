Target's Presidents Day sale discounts smart home, iPads and other electronics

There's plenty to be happy about on Presidents Day besides getting a day off work (if you do). Presidents Day sales have begun, and retailers are offering some super discounts.

Target is getting in on the fun early, with deals all weekend across the home, clothing and of course electronics categories. From TVs to tablets to smart home systems and even games, now is the time to get a new gadget or gizmo at a sweet price.

You can visit the dedicated Electronics Sale page here, but ahead we've listed some of our favorite deals in tech categories, so you can find the best deal in the category you want without the legwork.

Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones ($239.99, originally $299.99; target.com)

You've probably seen the classic Beats by Dre over-ear headphones, and besides being a status symbol, the sound quality is excellent. You can pump up the bass on pop or electronic dance music tracks, but also get a balanced experience no matter the genre.

Beats X Wireless Earphones ($99.99, originally $119.99; target.com)

If you don't want AirPods because you're afraid of losing them, but still want earbuds that pair quickly, Beats X are a solid option. Inside you'll find the W1 chip for fast pairing, plus these earbuds are attached with a lightweight neckband, so you can't just lose one.

Smart home

Canary View Smart Security Camera ($69.99, originally $99.99; target.com)

If you're in a dorm or apartment, or even if you want a view of a room in your house, the Canary View Smart Security Camera might be the best option. The setup is plug-and-play with a brief app connection. From there it integrates with the Google Assistant or Alexa. And it has an HD camera with night vision built in.

Google Home ($99, originally $129.99; target.com)

The smart speaker that started the "OK Google" revolution is $30 off for Presidents Day. A few years after launch, the Google Home is still getting updates, can pump up the jams and has a timeless style.

Google Home Max ($349, originally $399.99; target.com)

If you want a smart speaker that offers room-filling audio, the Google Home Max is the best bet. It's rarely on sale, but this $50 discount makes it a bit more affordable.

Amazon Echo Plus ($119.99, originally $149.99; target.com)

In addition to being a large Alexa speaker, the Echo Plus doubles as a smart hub, allowing you to easily connect intelligent home devices and enable access outside of your home network. Plus, it has a better speaker setup than the base Echo.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($169.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Want to upgrade your doorbell to one with a camera and two-way audio, but don't want to deal with the hassle of electrical wiring? The Ring Video Doorbell 2 has a battery pack inside and wireless connectivity for a much easier install with all the functionality.

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) (38mm - $229.99, originally $279.99; target.com) (42mm - $259.99, originally $309.99; target.com)

It might be last year's Apple Watch model, but it packs in many of the same features as the newest models and includes GPS tracking for runs and outdoor exercises. It runs watchOS 5 for the latest features and has an optical heart rate sensor.

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker ($129.95, originally $149.95; target.com)

If you don't want a full-on smart watch, the Fitbit Charge 3 is a good activity tracker to consider. It can monitor your heart rate continuously and a full charge should last up to seven days. Additionally, it will show select call, text and app notifications.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm ($279.99, originally starting at $310.99; target.com)

If you have a Samsung smartphone, an Android device or even an iPhone, the Galaxy Watch is worth looking at. Compared with an Apple Watch, it looks more like a conventional watch and packs a physical ring that controls the Tizen operating system. It can show notifications and the watch face can be changed to suit your taste.

Tablets and computers

Apple iPad 9.7" 6th Generation ($279.99-$379.99, originally $329.99-$429.99; target.com)

Surprisingly, Apple's sixth-generation 9.7-inch iPad is on sale this Presidents Day. It's the Wi-Fi-only model, but this packs in an A10 Fusion chip for smooth performance and Apple Pencil support.

HP 14" Chromebook ($239.99, originally $269.99; target.com)

If you're using a computer mostly for Web-based tasks, a Chromebook is a very affordable option. Since it's running Google Chrome as the operating system, it's all Web-based with minimal in-device storage. Plus, you get 100GB of Google Cloud storage for free.

TVs and streaming sticks

TCL 43" 4K HDR Smart TV ($249.99, originally $329.99; target.com)

If you want a 4K TV that won't break the bank, TCL's 4K HDR models are a great value. Since they have a smart interface built in, you won't need to worry about purchasing a streaming stick. And they have a 120Hz refresh rate for a clear image.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($33.99, originally $39.99; target.com)

The Fire TV Stick is a great way to access dozens of channels and apps on your TV, and thousands of movies and shows via Prime Video, if you're a member. The Alexa Voice Remote makes it even easier to find the content you seek.

