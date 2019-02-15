Get your language learning goals back on track with this Presidents Day sale

CNN Underscored partnered with Rosetta Stone to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved at all in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

It's mid-February, which is just about the time a lot of us are feeling our New Year's resolutions bite — and our commitment beginning to slip. On the other hand, some of us wish we'd made resolutions in the first place and are looking to pick up a new project to challenge us and improve ourselves while the year is still young.

Either way, learning a new language is a mind-stretching, soul-enriching experience and a worthy goal for 2019.

That's why Rosetta Stone's Presidents Day sale is arriving at an excellent time. It's the perfect incentive to start back up on learning a language, or to get going. From now through February 19, you can save up to 40% on a three-month to 24-month plan.

We've profiled Rosetta Stone before as one of our favorite traveling hacks — it's super useful for keeping "buongiorno" straight from "bonjour" while you're on vacation, after all — as well as a worthy endeavor for people looking to make positive changes in their lives.

With Rosetta Stone's nearly 30-year track record of excellence, it's nice knowing exactly what you get: world-class service, a proven immersive approach, positive purpose in addition to profits, and continual innovation.

With lessons built for the on-the-go, mobile-first crowd, featuring all the latest technology (both for your PC and smartphone), this company continues to be a safe bet for a fun and friendly language-learning experience. Rosetta Stone also offers a 30-day money back guarantee if you're not satisfied with the purchase.

Three-month ($35.97, originally $79; rosettastone.com), 12-month ($95.88, originally $179; rosettastone.com), and 24-month subscriptions ($143.76, originally $249; rosettastone.com) get you complete access to your choice of one of 24 languages. That price includes all software updates as new features are released. Plus, you can download lessons to a mobile device and continue learning offline.

There's no better time to get back on that language learning horse — or scramble up for the first time.

Note: The prices above reflect the listed retailer's price at the time of publication.