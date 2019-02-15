Your guide to Presidents Day tech sales: Score savings on phones, laptops, tablets and more

I love writing about tech, but the only thing better than that is writing about sweet deals on gadgets and gizmos. So that's precisely what we've prepped for you this Presidents Day.

The holiday season and the big sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't the only time to save on tech. This Presidents Day tech likes TVs, smart speakers and phone accessories. The discounts are numerous.

Even better, CNN Underscored has garnered exclusive coupons to help you save even more on our favorite products. Ahead you'll find the sales divided into tech categories featuring a plethora of retailers.

Phones

Apple iPhone X

64GB — $599.99, originally $999.99; ebay.com

256GB — $649.99, originally $1,149.99; ebay.com

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

64GB — $504.99, originally $699.99; ebay.com

256GB — $549.99, originally $849; ebay.com

Apple iPhone 7

32GB — $274.99, originally $449.99; ebay.com

128GB — $290.99, originally $549; ebay.com

Samsung Galaxy S9+

64GB — $549.99, originally $899.99; ebay.com

128GB — $579.99, originally $999.99; ebay.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

128GB — $659.99, originally $999.99; ebay.com

512GB — $849.99, originally $1,099.99; ebay.com

Tablets

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro

64GB — $499.99, originally $649.99; bestbuy.com

256GB — $649.99, originally $799.99; bestbuy.com

256GB — $649.99, originally $799.99; ebay.com

Apple 9.7-inch iPad

32GB — $279.99, originally $329.99; target.com

Laptops

Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1

Apple MacBook Air 2018

Acer Nitro 5 15.6 inch

Surface Go Essentials Bundle

Surface Laptop 2 Essentials Bundle

Surface Pro 6 Essentials Bundle

HP Spectre X360

HP Pavilion 15T

HP 14Z

Lenovo Yoga C930 14 inch

Lenovo Chromebook C330

Lenovo ThinkPad T480

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15 inch

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin

Headphones & Earbuds

Anker Soundcore Spirit X Headphones

Beats Solo 3

Beats Studio 3

Powerbeats 3

UGG Sheepskin Headband Earmuff

Smart Home

3 Philips Hue A19 smart bulbs

Google Home

Google Home Hub

Google Home Max

Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest Secure Starter Pack

Nest Cam IQ Indoor

Ring Alarm 5 piece kit

Ring Video Doorbell 2

Accessories

Anker 10W Wireless Charger

Two Anker 6 foot Nylon Lightning Cable

PowerWave 10 Stand

$17.99 with code "ANKER524", originally $25.99; amazon.com

myCharge HubMax 10,050mAh Portable Charger

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.