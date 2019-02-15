Your guide to Presidents Day tech sales: Score savings on phones, laptops, tablets and more
I love writing about tech, but the only thing better than that is writing about sweet deals on gadgets and gizmos. So that's precisely what we've prepped for you this Presidents Day.
The holiday season and the big sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't the only time to save on tech. This Presidents Day tech likes TVs, smart speakers and phone accessories. The discounts are numerous.
Even better, CNN Underscored has garnered exclusive coupons to help you save even more on our favorite products. Ahead you'll find the sales divided into tech categories featuring a plethora of retailers.
Phones
Apple iPhone X
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Apple iPhone 7
Samsung Galaxy S9+
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Tablets
Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 64GB — $499.99, originally $649.99; bestbuy.com
- 256GB — $649.99, originally $799.99; bestbuy.com
- 256GB — $649.99, originally $799.99; ebay.com
Apple 9.7-inch iPad
- 32GB — $279.99, originally $329.99; target.com
Laptops
Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1
- $629.99, originally $829.99; bestbuy.com
Apple MacBook Air 2018
- $1,049.99, originally $1,199.99; bestbuy.com
Acer Nitro 5 15.6 inch
- $569.99, originally $669.99; bestbuy.com
Surface Go Essentials Bundle
- $547.88, originally $667.98; microsoft.com
Surface Laptop 2 Essentials Bundle
- $1,167.99, originally $1217.99; microsoft.com
Surface Pro 6 Essentials Bundle
- $967.98, originally $1,247.98; microsoft.com
HP Spectre X360
- $899.99, originally $1,149.99; store.hp.com
HP Pavilion 15T
- $599.99, originally $999.99; store.hp.com
HP 14Z
- $189.99, originally $329.99; store.hp.com
Lenovo Yoga C930 14 inch
- $999.99, originally $1,399; lenovo.com
Lenovo Chromebook C330
- $229.99, originally $279.99; lenovo.com
Lenovo ThinkPad T480
- $649, originally $999; lenovo.com
Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 15 inch
- $599.99, originally $999.99; lenovo.com
Samsung Notebook 7 Spin
- $749.99, originally $899.99; samsung.com
Headphones & Earbuds
Anker Soundcore Spirit X Headphones
- $25.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com
Beats Solo 3
- $239.95, originally $299.95; amazon.com
Beats Studio 3
- $279.95, originally $349.95; amazon.com
Powerbeats 3
- $89.99, originally $199.95; amazon.com
UGG Sheepskin Headband Earmuff
- $51.99, originally $75; ugg.com
Smart Home
3 Philips Hue A19 smart bulbs
- $99.99; Bestbuy.com
Google Home
- $99, originally $129.99; target.com
Google Home Hub
- $129, originally $149.99; target.com
Google Home Max
- $349, originally $399.99; target.com
Nest Cam Outdoor
- $169.99, originally $199.99; target.com
Nest Secure Starter Pack
- $299, originally $399.99; target.com
Nest Cam IQ Indoor
- $249.99, originally $299.99; target.com
Ring Alarm 5 piece kit
- $159, originally $199; amazon.com
Ring Video Doorbell 2
- $169, originally $199; amazon.com
Accessories
Anker 10W Wireless Charger
- $12.99, originally $23.99; amazon.com
Two Anker 6 foot Nylon Lightning Cable
- $17.99, originally $23.99; amazon.com
PowerWave 10 Stand
- $17.99 with code "ANKER524", originally $25.99; amazon.com
myCharge HubMax 10,050mAh Portable Charger
- $74.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.