4 affordable home décor trends to freshen up your space for spring

Spring is the perfect time to refresh and rejuvenate. There's just something about saying goodbye to winter that sparks feelings of inspiration, joy and excitement. It's also a time when we see new trends emerge, both in the fashion and design worlds. And while many people associate spring with cleaning out their wardrobes, don't forget that your home is a great place to change things up, too.

You don't have to remodel your kitchen or make expensive renovations to refresh your home. There are plenty of affordable home accents that can make a huge impact on a little budget and still leave your home feeling brand new for the season ahead.

While rose gold, millennial pink and monochromatic neutral spaces were some of the top design trends in 2018, you may want to opt for some of the most buzzed about, newer home decor trends taking over this year. Think pops of eclectic colors, '80s-inspired terrazzo, eco-conscious natural elements and mixed metals.

So if you're looking to spruce up your space this spring, scroll down to shop some of our favorite home decor trends for under $50.

Terrazzo

A prominent interior design trend in the '80s, terrazzo is a playful mosaic composite material speckled with chips of granite, glass, quartz or marble. Terrazzo became a popular trend thanks to the rise of the brash Memphis decor movement and was widely used for flooring, lamps and tables. The confetti-like abstract design is making a major resurgence this spring, and you're likely to find it on everything from tables and planters to coasters and vases to bathroom accessories and beyond. This retro tile motif is bold, quirky and fun -- and an especially great way to spruce up any space this spring.

Anthropologie Terrazzo Bath Collection ($28-$38; anthropologie.com)

Project 62 Terrazzo Accent Table ($49.99; target.com)

Xenia Taler Set of 4 Porcelain Coasters ($48; nordstrom.com)

Now House by Jonathan Adler Terrazzo Droplet Vase ($28; amazon.com)

Sonoma Goods for Life Terrazzo Planter ($23.99, originally $39.99; kohls.com)

Natural elements

Go back to basics with natural elements, eco-friendly materials and raw textures this spring. If you prefer a clean, minimal and modern interior design style like the Scandinavian aesthetic, try adding in materials like shiplap, wood, stone or jute for a simple and refreshing design update. Think woven baskets, wooden trays, bamboo-look mirror frames, raw crystal and stone décor, which add depth and texture to otherwise neutral spaces. Plus, doing good for the environment never goes out of style.

Urban Outfitters Woven Bamboo Basket ($29-$49; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Gold Bamboo Round Wall Mirror ($39; urbanoutfitters.com)

Treasure & Bond Oval Acacia Wood Tray ($39; nordstrom.com)

Lulu & Georgia Eulaylia Raffia Coasters ($42; luluandgeorgia.com)

Opalhouse Decorative Crystal Quartz ($12.99; target.com)

Pops of color/maximalist

If you love decorating with bright pops of color, then you'll love embracing this season's maximalist décor trend. Luxe textures, eclectic patterns and rich hues are a posh way to play up your personal style and add depth to your home. Try velvet pillows, geometric patterned throws, vibrant candles, bohemian prints and bold accent pieces. Rich jewel tones such as emerald and mustard are especially on trend.

Simpatico Hobnail Glass Candle ($32; nordstrom.com)

Anthropologie Sunset Vase ($28; anthropologie.com)

MoDrn Glam Green Decorative Tray ($29; walmart.com)

Urban Outfitters Round Pintuck Pillow ($39; urbanoutfitters.com)

Trina Turk Amazing Maze Throw Blanket ($34.99; nordstrom.com)

Mixed metals

Last season, rose gold reigned in the interior design world. The pink metal finish was seen on pieces from furniture to kitchen appliances to decorative accents and just about everything in between. But this spring, mixed metals such as polished chrome and silver or gold, brass and copper are taking center stage. For a warmer look, stick with the earthy, red-brown metallic finish of copper, gold and brass. For a cooler tone, try mixing the funky blue undertones of chrome with silver hardware.

Urban Outfitters Hexagon Hook ($6; urbanoutfitters.com)

MoDrn Glam Decorative Circle ($44; walmart.com)

Urban Trends Collection Ceramic Sculpture ($26.99; walmart.com)

Lulu & Georgia Laili Candle Vase ($34; luluandgeorgia.com)

MoDrn Silver and Gold Candle Holder Set of 2 ($14; walmart.com)

