Nordstrom is offering 50% and more off top brands
- Nordstrom has big markdowns on top brands like Gucci, Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole
- Here are some of the top products for men, women and kids
There's something about not paying full price that makes us very happy.
Good thing Nordstrom is having a sale right now where you can save 50% or more on top brands like Gucci, Cole Haan, Nic+Zoe, Kenneth Cole and more. With winter season products on sale, as well as fashionable wear for spring, there really is something that suits the whole family.
To give you a taste of what's up for grabs, we found must-have items for just about everyone in every style and budget, ranging from $18 to $235. Each product we've listed below either is from a trusted name brand, has a high customer rating (4 stars or higher), or is just too good a deal to pass up.
Scroll down and find something that you love -- and that's on sale.
Men's
Bugatchi Trim Fit houndstooth dress shirt ($49.90, originally $129; nordstrom.com)
Need something stylish that works for casual occasions and work settings alike? The Trim Fit houndstooth dress shirt from Bugatchi is a true-to-size dress shirt featuring a French placket, pointed collar and mitered adjustable button cuffs. It comes in four snazzy colors: classic blue, orange, pink and sky.
Cole Haan Signature hooded puffer jacket ($130, originally $325; nordstrom.com)
The Cole Haan Signature hooded puffer jacket keeps you warm and insulated with its channel-quilted design, while also stylish as you stroll to your favorite coffee shop. The puffer jacket features a removable hood and is full of down and feather fill for warmth. It has two inside pockets for wallets, granola bars, and smartphones. One of the inner pockets even has a poke-out hole to snake your earbuds through. How handy!
Cole Haan melton coat ($100, originally $250; nordstrom.com)
The Cole Haan melton coat is a water-resistant wool blend coat that will be perfect when the weather warms up a bit. It features two chest cargo pockets for wallets and smartphones, and a hidden zip-out hood under its back collar.
Hudson Zack skinny fit jeans ($85.60, originally $205; nordstrom.com)
On sale at less than half the original price, the Hudson Zack skinny fit jeans are stylish and comfortable for everyday casual use. The stretch denim jeans have a worn appearance and are designed to look good while also giving you the comfort you need.
Kenneth Cole New York Brand Stand low-top sneaker ($67.99, originally $145; nordstrom.com)
Made from tumbled leather, the Brand Stand low-top sneaker from Kenneth Cole New York is a versatile pair for a casual and sporty look. These low-tops feature exceptional cushioning from the heel with channel quilting at the heel and a comfy gel pod. But don't just take our word for it. One Nordstrom customer said these sneakers are "very light - great everyday sneakers."
Women's
Nic+Zoe Brooke slip-on sneaker ($39.97, originally $129.95; nordstrom.com)
Looking for a stylish pair of sneakers that you can just throw on at a moment's notice? The Brooke sneaker from Nic+Zoe features a flexible sole and mesh fabric that's breathable and comfortable. And since these sneakers have a slip-on style, you can just pop them on and off with ease.
Cole Haan Signature single-breasted wool blend coat ($99.90, originally $258; nordstrom.com)
With the weather turning any day now, it's a good idea to get a jump-start on spring. The Cole Haan Signature single-breasted wool blend coat is on sale for a whopping 60% off at Nordstrom. It features a clean and streamlined design that's elegant and stylish for casual and work settings — especially with its single button at the neck.
3.1 Phillip Lim Mixed Media wool and cotton T-shirt dress ($219.98, originally $550; nordstrom.com)
From 3.1 Phillip Lim, this is just something fun and flirty for the spring. The classic heathered tee and fluttery woolen skirt combination is very casual and looks great with a pair of sneakers or black boots.
Cole Haan GrandPro tennis shoe ($52, originally $130; nordstrom.com)
Made from smooth leather, these GrandPro tennis shoes from Cole Haan are lightweight and flexible, great for a casual and sporty look. The pair features a malleable rubber sole that's designed with the company's innovative Grand OS technology for true comfort that lasts all day.
Vince shrunken cashmere sweater ($118, originally $295; nordstrom.com)
This versatile and simple cashmere sweater from Vince is perfect just about anytime. It's a classic with a great design, a modern look and a timeless style.
Kids'
Art & Eden Benjamin organic cotton hoodie ($23, originally $46; nordstrom.com)
Your kid will be the fashion plate of the playground in this camo- and spaceship-printed hoodie. It's made from a simple organic cotton and is perfect for layering to stay warm and fashionable.
Art & Eden Lucas Waves organic cotton shorts ($18.50, originally $37; nordstrom.com)
These Lucas Waves shorts from Art & Eden will make a big splash with friends around the pool, and their lightweight organic cotton materials will feel comfortable and breathable when the weather gets hot.
Gucci flutter top ($232.49, originally $465; nordstrom.com)
Spring is coming! Get your little girl ready for April and May with this Gucci flutter top in a beautiful flower print with flutter sleeves and ruffled collar trim. It's on sale for 50% off.
Art & Eden Keira Plumeria dress ($16.50, originally $33; nordstrom.com)
This blossom print in a 95% organic cotton blend comes to life in the sun. Plus, Art & Eden works with Hope Worldwide to "deliver necessary medication and multivitamins to kids around the world." So you're not just buying a beautiful dress for your kid, you're also helping another kid somewhere.
Bugaboo Cameleon³ tailored fabric set with extendable canopy ($95.94, originally $119.95; nordstrom.com)
If you're a new parent and you're looking for a stylish and comfortable baby stroller, consider the Cameleon³ from Bugaboo. It features a tailored apron and extendable sun canopy that provides UPF 50+ protection from the sun. (Take note that to complete the stroller, you'll have to buy the base separately.) It comes in three colors: orange, petrol blue and red. One Nordstrom customer says the bright orange color "makes my stroller stand out. Extended canopy is really great when I go for a walk, it protects my baby from direct sun shine."
