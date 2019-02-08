Nordstrom is offering 50% and more off top brands

Story highlights Nordstrom has big markdowns on top brands like Gucci, Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole

Here are some of the top products for men, women and kids

There's something about not paying full price that makes us very happy.

Good thing Nordstrom is having a sale right now where you can save 50% or more on top brands like Gucci, Cole Haan, Nic+Zoe, Kenneth Cole and more. With winter season products on sale, as well as fashionable wear for spring, there really is something that suits the whole family.

To give you a taste of what's up for grabs, we found must-have items for just about everyone in every style and budget, ranging from $18 to $235. Each product we've listed below either is from a trusted name brand, has a high customer rating (4 stars or higher), or is just too good a deal to pass up.

Scroll down and find something that you love -- and that's on sale.

Men's

Bugatchi Trim Fit houndstooth dress shirt ($49.90, originally $129; nordstrom.com)

Need something stylish that works for casual occasions and work settings alike? The Trim Fit houndstooth dress shirt from Bugatchi is a true-to-size dress shirt featuring a French placket, pointed collar and mitered adjustable button cuffs. It comes in four snazzy colors: classic blue, orange, pink and sky.

Cole Haan Signature hooded puffer jacket ($130, originally $325; nordstrom.com)

The Cole Haan Signature hooded puffer jacket keeps you warm and insulated with its channel-quilted design, while also stylish as you stroll to your favorite coffee shop. The puffer jacket features a removable hood and is full of down and feather fill for warmth. It has two inside pockets for wallets, granola bars, and smartphones. One of the inner pockets even has a poke-out hole to snake your earbuds through. How handy!

Cole Haan melton coat ($100, originally $250; nordstrom.com)

The Cole Haan melton coat is a water-resistant wool blend coat that will be perfect when the weather warms up a bit. It features two chest cargo pockets for wallets and smartphones, and a hidden zip-out hood under its back collar.

Hudson Zack skinny fit jeans ($85.60, originally $205; nordstrom.com)

On sale at less than half the original price, the Hudson Zack skinny fit jeans are stylish and comfortable for everyday casual use. The stretch denim jeans have a worn appearance and are designed to look good while also giving you the comfort you need.

Kenneth Cole New York Brand Stand low-top sneaker ($67.99, originally $145; nordstrom.com)

Made from tumbled leather, the Brand Stand low-top sneaker from Kenneth Cole New York is a versatile pair for a casual and sporty look. These low-tops feature exceptional cushioning from the heel with channel quilting at the heel and a comfy gel pod. But don't just take our word for it. One Nordstrom customer said these sneakers are "very light - great everyday sneakers."

Women's

Nic+Zoe Brooke slip-on sneaker ($39.97, originally $129.95; nordstrom.com)

Looking for a stylish pair of sneakers that you can just throw on at a moment's notice? The Brooke sneaker from Nic+Zoe features a flexible sole and mesh fabric that's breathable and comfortable. And since these sneakers have a slip-on style, you can just pop them on and off with ease.

Cole Haan Signature single-breasted wool blend coat ($99.90, originally $258; nordstrom.com)

With the weather turning any day now, it's a good idea to get a jump-start on spring. The Cole Haan Signature single-breasted wool blend coat is on sale for a whopping 60% off at Nordstrom. It features a clean and streamlined design that's elegant and stylish for casual and work settings — especially with its single button at the neck.

3.1 Phillip Lim Mixed Media wool and cotton T-shirt dress ($219.98, originally $550; nordstrom.com)

From 3.1 Phillip Lim, this is just something fun and flirty for the spring. The classic heathered tee and fluttery woolen skirt combination is very casual and looks great with a pair of sneakers or black boots.

Cole Haan GrandPro tennis shoe ($52, originally $130; nordstrom.com)

Made from smooth leather, these GrandPro tennis shoes from Cole Haan are lightweight and flexible, great for a casual and sporty look. The pair features a malleable rubber sole that's designed with the company's innovative Grand OS technology for true comfort that lasts all day.

Vince shrunken cashmere sweater ($118, originally $295; nordstrom.com)

This versatile and simple cashmere sweater from Vince is perfect just about anytime. It's a classic with a great design, a modern look and a timeless style.

Kids'

Art & Eden Benjamin organic cotton hoodie ($23, originally $46; nordstrom.com)

Your kid will be the fashion plate of the playground in this camo- and spaceship-printed hoodie. It's made from a simple organic cotton and is perfect for layering to stay warm and fashionable.

Art & Eden Lucas Waves organic cotton shorts ($18.50, originally $37; nordstrom.com)

These Lucas Waves shorts from Art & Eden will make a big splash with friends around the pool, and their lightweight organic cotton materials will feel comfortable and breathable when the weather gets hot.

Gucci flutter top ($232.49, originally $465; nordstrom.com)

Spring is coming! Get your little girl ready for April and May with this Gucci flutter top in a beautiful flower print with flutter sleeves and ruffled collar trim. It's on sale for 50% off.

Art & Eden Keira Plumeria dress ($16.50, originally $33; nordstrom.com)

This blossom print in a 95% organic cotton blend comes to life in the sun. Plus, Art & Eden works with Hope Worldwide to "deliver necessary medication and multivitamins to kids around the world." So you're not just buying a beautiful dress for your kid, you're also helping another kid somewhere.

Bugaboo Cameleon³ tailored fabric set with extendable canopy ($95.94, originally $119.95; nordstrom.com)

If you're a new parent and you're looking for a stylish and comfortable baby stroller, consider the Cameleon³ from Bugaboo. It features a tailored apron and extendable sun canopy that provides UPF 50+ protection from the sun. (Take note that to complete the stroller, you'll have to buy the base separately.) It comes in three colors: orange, petrol blue and red. One Nordstrom customer says the bright orange color "makes my stroller stand out. Extended canopy is really great when I go for a walk, it protects my baby from direct sun shine."

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.